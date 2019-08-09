Jordyn Woods Is Dying To Be On HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ For 1 Very Relatable Reason

For any fan of HBO’s new, hit show, this is so relatable. These Jordyn Woods Euphoria appearance clues have us shook as we wait for Season 2 to premiere. The series just wrapped its first season on Sunday, August 4 and has already been picked up for a second. While fans are waiting for the new batch of episodes, Woods is thinking she could be a good fit for the show.

Woods expressed interest in being on Euphoria in a recently deleted Tweet on Thursday after a fan suggested the reality TV star make the leap. Woods has been making a foray into scripted projects including a recent appearance on the Freeform series grown-ish. With her acting career just beginning, it’s no surprise Woods has considered the prospect of being on Euphoria. The series is one of HBO’s most talked-about recent additions to their line-up of acclaimed series. The fact that it focuses, honestly and graphically, on the realities high school students are facing is an added bonus to any young actor looking to break into the industry. Twitter user @SIFRINA started the conversation when they tweeted, “ya’ll imagine jordyn woods as rues friend in Euphoria next season.” To which Wood responded, “I’d love to be in that.”

The show has been on Woods’ radar ever since she tweeted of the series, “I’m late to watching Eurphoria [sic] but I just started and yallll I feel so proud of the whole cast. This show is wild. @Zendaya happy to see you breaking out of your shell.”

At the end of May, Woods announced her appearance on grown-ish in an enthusiastic post, writing, “I’ve been waiting to share this with you guys but I am SO excited to guest star on this season of #grownish it returns June 5th on @freeform This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer.” Fans will have to wait and see if Woods acting skills will translate to Euphoria.