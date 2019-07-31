Jordyn Woods Reached Out To Kylie Jenner But Things Didn’t Go Quite As Planned

Since early 2019, we’ve been inundated with updates on the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson alleged cheating scandal. We relived the whole aftermath of the affair in Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now Jordyn Woods commented on Kylie Jenner’s friendship after the Instagram unfollow. It appears friendship is still on the table. In a new interview post-KUWTK finale (which heavily focused on Khloé Kardashian and Jenner learning of the betrayal), Woods is adding her two cents.

In a cover story interview with Cosmo UK, the 21-year-old model discussed the kiss with Thompson and how it played out on her former best friend’s reality show. She also made it clear, that while it feels and looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely done with her, she wants to keep the door open to a possible reconciliation with Kylie. Of the night the alleged hookup happened, Woods said she was left in a state of “shock.”

“I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen,'” Woods said, explaining that the kiss came out of seemingly nowhere. “I told him, ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.'”

The influencer then went on to explain that she needs time to process what had just happened—that Thompson had tried to hook up with her. As many of you well know by now, Khloé Kardashian ended things with Thompson who, at the time, she was in a relationship with. The two have remained civil because of the one-year-old daughter they share. But according to Khloé, the romantic side of their relationship was over after she learned of his infidelity.

At the same time that Khloé was ending her relationship, Kylie was trying to find out the truth from Woods. Woods, in her interview with Cosmopolitan, explained that the shock of the whole sequence of events caused her to retreat from everything and everyone.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know?” she said. “How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.”

Now, Woods wants to make it clear that she wants, and is open, to a new start of a friendship with Kylie. “I love her. That’s my homie,” she said of her former BFF, who BTW doesn’t follower her on Instagram anymore. Eek. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” Woods added.

Your move, Kylie.