Watching Jordyn Woods Twerk In A Bikini Is The Only Thing That Will Get You Through Today

Someone is clearly fully embracing her Hot Girl Fall. Jordyn Woods’ bikini twerking video proves that she’s fully put the drama behind her and her only intent is to live her very best life. Recently, Jordyn was celebrating her 22nd birthday and surrounded by friends and family, she decided to let loose.

The curve model had a blowout rooftop party where she stunned in a black thong bikini and mesh pants. In the midst of her celebration, Jordyn ran towards the camera and began twerking with glee. It was her gift to the internet because her name started trending shortly thereafter. One Twitter user mused, “Y’all seen @jordynwoods twerking that thang?” Another said, “Jordyn woods has taste #FeelSpecial.” Honestly, we’re just glad that Jordyn is so happy.

Earlier this year, she found herself embroiled in the midst of a cheating scandal when Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson kissed her. Obviously, Jordyn wasn’t right for her role in the ordeal, but she’s also incredibly young and she certainly wasn’t the aggressor in the situation. The fall out was massive. KarJenner fans began bullying Jordyn, she and Kylie Jenner are no longer best friends and it was generally a hot mess.

Thankfully, everyone including Khloé has moved on from the situation since then.

For her part–Jordyn used her 22nd birthday as a time for reflection. She said on Instagram,

Birthdays have always been very emotional for me,” she said. “It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes🖤 this is just the beginning.

A mood.

Check out some of our favorite thirsty tweets about Jordy’s dance moves.