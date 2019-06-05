People Are Trolling Jordyn Woods’ Bikini Photo So Throw The Whole Internet Away

Remember the good days when a troll was a creepy creature who lived under a bridge? And you had to pay them money for safe passage over the lake or river or whatever? Well, we miss that. Now trolls are all over social media. Luckily, Jordyn Woods fans are defending her bikini photo against those nasty people who decide to spew hate instead of love. It’s no wonder pop-stars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez have announced their dislike of social media so much. The “Shallow” singer literally called social media “the toilet bowl of the internet” when people began theorizing about an affair between her and Bradley Cooper (listen, their Oscars performance was s.t.e.a.m.y—but hello, it’s acting!) Gomez, too, has said she doesn’t like what social media has done to our generation, and has herself taken many hiatus’ from Instagram and Twitter alike.

Needless to say, with the latest reaction to Woods’ post, we can see why many people, celebrities in particular, find social media so difficult. The 21-year-old model just returned from working in London and shared a spicy bikini shot yesterday. Many commenters have been saying the thigh gap in the shot is fake and that Woods must’ve edited the photo. For example, one person wrote, “I love you @jordynwoods but please don’t discourage us ‘natural body’ having women by photoshopping thigh-gaps.” And we’re gonna leave it at that because that was the nicest mean one, the rest aren’t worth sharing ya know!

Fortunately, she has enough good people following her who are also willing to stand up and say “not today.” One user wrote, “You loook goodT sis. Let the haters hate….you doing something right.”

Other supporters wrote things like, “Ur just mad u don’t got her life,” and “It’s disgusting how these grown ass people are dissing this young girl, get a life!” and “Scientific studies have shown when you don’t take enough rest you start writing stupid sh*t online.. take care of your mind girl.. you’re bored, take long nap.” Boom boom clap. There it is. Also just for reference, here is what trolls look like:

Who do you want to be? A troll? Or a unicorn?

We’ve just decided that unicorns are the opposite FYI.