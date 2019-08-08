Jordyn Woods’ Massive New Arm Tattoo Is Incredibly Mysterious

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods has a new tattoo and it’s meaning is a mystery. The curve model shared a photo of it with all of her followers on Instagram. The 21-year-old may not have been invited to Jenner’s birthday yacht vacation in the Mediterranean but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her August. The photo Woods shared of her new ink is sufficiently blurry, and we’re guessing that was somewhat intentional. Perhaps she’s not ready to debut the tattoo meaning just yet. Woods did tag her brother in the Instagram story photo, which has some fans convinced he did the artwork. (Woods’ brother is a tattoo artist FYI). However, that has yet to be confirmed. So really, who knows?

The tattoo is definitely a quote or a compilation of words in cursive, though it’s hard to make out. We’re guessing Woods will share in due time. Or maybe not—maybe this is just for her. Whatever makes you happy, girl! Woods recently opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about her experience during the fallout with Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. She went into detail on her thought process the night that alleged kiss between her and Khloé’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson went down. Woods said she was left in a state of “shock.”

“I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen,’” Woods said, explaining that the kiss came out of seemingly nowhere. “I told him, ‘I need to go.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

It seems Khloé Kardashian still isn’t having the easiest time forgiving or forgetting Woods. “Every time Jordyn is featured in another magazine, especially one as big as Cosmopolitan, it’s hard for Khloé to ignore the fact that she is taking advantage of the situation that led to Khloe’s heartbreak,” a source told HollywoodLife before adding, “Khloe is in such a great place right now, she’s moved past the drama and is focused on raising True, on all her brands, and spending time with close friends and family. Khloe just wishes Jordyn would own the fact that she is profiting from the drama and keep it real.”

As far as Woods’ relationship with Jenner goes, US Weekly reports that the former BFFs still aren’t in communication. That said, there’s reportedly no ill will. “None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” a source explained. “She doesn’t wish her ill will. Jordyn is off doing her own thing.”