21 Random Questions for Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster, who recently played Denise Brown on Ryan Murphy’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” is also known for her starring role in the “Fast and the Furious” and on “Dallas.” Fans will know she was born in Panama, started acting in her late teens, and has been the face of Ponds for the past couple of years—but do you know the important stuff, like her favorite emoji, her first celebrity crush, or the book on her bedside table right now? Probably not, we assume. So we asked her all the crucial questions—21 of them, in fact—right here.

What’s your middle name?

No middle name!

What would make up your last meal?

I’m really all about carbs. It would be a cheese plate, bread sticks, a chocolate pizza from Craig’s, and lobster tacos.

What’s your most used emoji?

The smiley poop. 💩

What’s the last book you read?

Slouching Towards Bethlehem is a collection of essays by Joan Didion. She’s just so empowered and smart.

Your idea of happiness?

Being present, joyful, and grateful for everything you have on a daily basis and not living in the past or for the future.

First celebrity crush?

Sylvester Stallone.

Should Carrie have ended up with Aidan or Big?

Big.

What’s something, in general, you find really, really annoying?

Slow talkers! As a former New Yorker, I move at a really fast pace. When people slow talk it reminds me of the sloth scene in “Zootopia.”

Wine or beer?

A vodka martini is my favorite.

Favorite piece of clothing you own?

My Hermès cross-body bag. Because I’m a mom, it’s super easy but also elegant. It’s a very utilitarian bag but makes an outfit look instantly more chic.

Favorite ice cream flavor?

I love frozen yogurt, so in L.A. I’ll go to the Bigg Chill; or in New York, 16 Handles.

Snapchat: Love it or hate it?

LOVE IT.

What are you working on right now?

I am so happy and honored to be a part of POND’S Rejuveness’s #AntiAgeLimits program—it’s such a positive message for women. I believe it’s so important for women to stop listening to what society tells us and to stop feeling limited by society’s arbitrary age limits. As women, we need to check in with ourselves and listen to our calling and not what we think society is dictating as our next step. Any goal is achievable if we believe it can be.

What’s your greatest virtue?

I’m a very, very loyal friend.

How do you take your coffee?

Three espresso shots with stevia and coconut milk.

Favorite movie of all time?

“Sound of Music.”

What was your first concert?

Salt N Pepa and R. Kelly.

What mascara do you use?

Armani Eyes to Kill Excess.

What’s your favorite swear word?

The F-bomb!

What’s your skin-care routine?

In the morning I wash my face and apply POND’S Rejuveness. I don’t have time for a multistep regimen (what woman does?); Rejuveness melts into my skin and does all the work for me since it helps smooth and hydrate my skin while tackling those little fine lines. At night I take off my eye makeup with grapeseed oil, wash my face, and apply more POND’S Rejuveness right before hitting the sheets.

What beauty tricks do you swear by?

I’m still trying to master putting on false eyelashes. It can be a real game-changer and make your eyes pop. Also, I learned from [professional makeup artists] how to apply lip liner really well and apply highlighter on the cupid’s bow of your lips to make them look fuller. Grapeseed oil for eye-makeup removal, drink a ton of water, coconut oil for the body and hair, old-school Epsom salt for baths, and I sometimes use toothpaste for the occasional zit.