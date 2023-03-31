Jordan Alexander Is the Face of Savage x Fenty’s New Gym-Ready Sport Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Alexander is trading in her Gossip Girl uniform for gym clothes. The actor-singer is the face of Savage x Fenty’s gym-ready line of sports bras and leggings made to move with you and ensure you look good doing it. Now, the brand has hawked Sport in the past but this new Special FX collection is a totally new direction with flocked artwork designed to hold, sculpt and shape — and make your butt pop. “You want to be comfortable but you also want to look hot as fuck,” Jordan tells STYLECASTER.

We caught up with the ex-Gossip Girl star (the show sadly got canceled) over Zoom to learn more about the collection and what’s next for her. (Hint: she was a singer before she ever acted!) You can also shop the collection April 1 on the Savage x Fenty site, where you’ll find three matching bra and legging sets with details to make you look snatched and feel great for however you decide to move your body.

How the Savage x Fenty’s Special FX Collection Makes Her Feel Confident

“I just love the idea of having something so different at the gym,” she says. “It giving frill and a little bit lingerie but also it’s stretchy, perfect to move around in materials.” Alexander just recently became a “gym rat” citing TikTok as inspiration. When she’s not hitting the machines, she likes to dance and find other ways to move her body. These non-boring workout clothes is perfect for that.

“It’s almost like another piece of motivation, because I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta like dress up and look so cute,’ she says about finding time to work out. “And then when you’re there, you’re living the fantasy of the thing. You’re like, ‘I’m in this fitness commercial or something…That’s a really important thing when you’re working out, to feel confident and sexy. And you’re like, ‘I can fucking do this.'”

How She Wears the Line Outside the Gym

“I love to dip into the strange, mixing and matching things a lot, which I think that this collection is perfect for,” Alexander says. She wore the collection to a DJ friend’s afterparty because she says the material allows her to move but also look great. “You want to be comfortable but you also want to look hot as fuck,” she adds.

What’s Next Post-Gossip Girl

Like many actors, Alexander was actually a singer before she got into TV. She’s been working on music for a decade and is “overflowing with excitement” to share it with the world. “I have two releases coming out this year,” she says. “I have one coming out in June, which is with my band.” They’re called Mandirigma, the Filipino word for warrior. “We make electro pop with a political feminist twist on it,” she says. Their first song is a Philippine-language song with the music video shot in the Philippines. “I’m excited because we are both queer and the plot of the music video has queer elements,” she says. “I feel like it’s going to be the perfect time to be received.”

Her solo stuff is coming out in September with a “psychological thriller style” music video. You just might be able to catch Alexander performing her music on small stages this summer, wearing Savage x Fenty Sport. “It’s just so perfect for that, you know, because you can be squatting down and moving all over the place,” she says.

The Special FX collection launches April 1 and comes in sizes XS to 4X.