Jonathan Van Ness Secretly Married His ‘Best Friend’ & Here’s Everything We Know About Him

This Queer Eye star surprised his followers when he revealed he married his “best friend” in 2020, and now everyone wants to know more about Jonathan Van Ness’ husband Mark Peacock. For many fans of the 33-year-old hairdresser, this is the first we’re hearing of his beau. We’re going to explain a little bit more about who he is in a moment, but first, you’ll want to hear how JVN made their big reveal.

On Thursday, December 31, the podcast host took to his Instagram to reflect on this “year unlike any other” with a lengthy New Year’s Eve post. “Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me,” the Queer Eye star began. JVN went on to recount some of this year’s highlights, from his work with Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign to his standup tour in Australia and New Zealand. And then, the surprise: “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with,” JVN revealed.

While JVN didn’t tag his husband on his Instagram post, eagle-eyed fans soon realized that his first name is Mark after Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk commented with congratulations on the post. “Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep,” he wrote, adding, “love you Mark and Johnny!” Meanwhile, Tan France hoped “that we can finally celebrate your marriage,” in the new year—and Karamo Brown echoed the sentiment. “Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn,” Brown added.

After some internet sleuthing, JVN’s husband Mark was discovered to be Mark Peacock a.k.a. @marklondon on Instagram. So, without any further ado, find some fun facts to know about Jonathan Van Ness’ husband Mark Peacock below.

JVN’s Husband Was Once on the Cover of Men’s Health…!

Talk about model material. Over on Twitter, JVN’s husband revealed that he was once on the cover of Men’s Health UK Magazine in December 2013. “I can’t believe this @MensHealthUK cover was 2 yrs ago this month,” he tweeted in 2015.

JVN’s Husband Is From the U.K.

Speaking of Men’s Health UK—Mark’s bio over on Twitter reveals he was once an “Essex boy working @ Men’s Health UK,” while his Instagram bio claims he’s “London born.” Nowadays, however, it looks like he’s living stateside with JVN.

JVN’s Husband Was Secretly His Date at the Oscars

OK, now this one is too sweet. After fans discovered JVN’s husband’s Instagram account, they found a sweet photo of him at the 92nd Annual Oscars ceremony—and guess who took the photo?

Mark gave all the photo credits to his new partner by tagging @jvn in his caption for the photo. It was right under our noses all along!