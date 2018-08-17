12 Beauty Hacks We Learned from ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the five “shamazing” humans that make up Netflix’s revamped edition of Queer Eye, majorly broke out in 2018. But not, like, on his face.

We just mean he became this glorious beacon of fiercedom we didn’t even know we needed. He’s vulnerable, he’s honest, he’s wise, he’s electric… Oh, and he spews beauty hacks like Starbucks spews passion tea. (TG.)

Since we know you watch a lot of Queer Eye, and it’s hard to remember all of JVN’s best tips when you’re so busy sobbing at your laptop, we’ve done you a major favor: We gathered them all right here—also on your laptop. Can you believe? In other words, this is your one-stop destination for all things gorge, curated by Jesus Jonathan Van Ness himself. Scroll away, honeys.