Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Just Got Super Flirty On Instagram

Who says we aren’t in the golden age of love? Social media can bring people even closer together. After all, Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter DMs and now they’re happily married! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s flirty Instagram photo after announcing their relationship is super cute. The New Girl actress and Scott met while filming a segment of Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden in August 2019. HollywoodLife reported that following their first meet, their relationship has really taken off.

A source told HollywoodLife that Scott and Deschanel’s relationship began as a friendship. “They started out as friends,” the insider explained when news of their relationship broke. “They’ve been out a few times and seem to want to keep the romance on the quieter side. It’s pretty new still. They seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can. They both seem pretty happy and into it so far.”

The 41-year-old is now proving he’s boyfriend material by showing his support on IG. The 500 Days of Summer actress shared a cute solo shot on Instagram yesterday writing, “Felt cute, won’t delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned.” LOL. Good one, Zooey. Her hair looks great, TBH, but we can see why a hairstylist might not ~love it~. Who does? Scott! He double-tapped that photo, showing he loves her no matter what her hair looks like.

Deschanel and Scott became official when photos of their date in Silver Lake, California surfaced. On September 13, the two looked very. happy as they canoodled and held hands while making their way to Little Dom’s restaurant. Just a few short days later, the couple was spotted holding hands again while rocking color-coordinated outfits.