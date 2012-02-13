Jonathan Cheban On His Clothing Line, Kim Kardashian & More

Many of you know Jonathan Cheban as Kim Kardashian‘s confidante on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the numerous TV spin-offs. What you may not know however, is that he is a burgeoning designer with his new menswear line BATTE clothing debuting tonight at STYLE360’s opening party.

The line is filled with sleek outerwear perfect for jet-setting around the globe. We caught up with Cheban to talk about the new line, and of course couldn’t resist asking a few unrelated questions. Check out our interview below!

StyleCaster: What inspired you to do a line? Have you always been interested in fashion?

Jonathan Cheban: I thought it was the right time — I like fashion but I like men’s fashion most.

SC: Tell me about the clothes — what drew you to outerwear?

JC: I love outerwear, but it is just the beginning. I love cool jackets and sweaters and I have several apartments filled with lots of clothes. I thought it was time to do my own with my own style.

SC: You seem to have a knack for design, I know you have a jewelry line with RichRocks. What’s next for you?

JC: Yes, Jet Set jewelry…it’s doing incredible and the stuff gets better and better. I think people will love Batte [because] it’s a mix of Young Hollywood and city streets. I’m working on a few new TV shows, so that’s next.

SC: You’re certainly a jack of all trades — between being a publicist, designer and reality star. What job suits you best?

JC: Reality star suits me best because it covers everything I do and the world gets to see it. The shows are seen in 120 countries.

SC: Which celebrities would you like to see wearing your line?

JC: Johnny Depp, Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and Zac Efron.

SC: I know it’s menswear, but do you think any of the Kardashians would rock your clothes?

JC: Haha, I’m not sure, but I’m sure I’ll do some cool scarves and hats. I love the bat logo!

SC: What’s your one must-have item in your closet?

JC: A Tom Ford suit.

SC: How is Kim doing since all the drama? Have you seen a positive change in her personality since the public backlash regarding the divorce?

JC: She’s doing well.