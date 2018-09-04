Jonathan Adler’s Store Is a Treasure Trove of Unique Home Decor that’s Less Expensive than It Looks

You know the phrase “your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? I have whatever the home decor equivalent of that is—except my eyes are bigger than my wallet. My apartment wishlists are full of unique furniture, decor and textiles that fall way outside my price range.
Every time I seriously consider obtaining one of the things on my list, I’m reminded that taste is only half the battle when it comes to decorating a home—sustainability (or in this case, affordability) is the other half.
Striking the right balance is hard, though. It’s much easier to fawn over a dreamy piece of Anthropologie furniture than it is to fantasize about a budget item you found at IKEA. Thankfully, there are a few retailers that offer the best of both worlds—tasteful, unique decor at more affordable price points. Jonathan Adler is one of them.
For those of you who aren’t familiar, Jonathan Adler began his career as a potter, launching a ceramics collection at Barney’s. From there, he grew his business, opening a Soho boutique specializing in all kinds of home furnishings in the late ’90s.
The boutique is still alive and thriving—and full of upscale, contemporary, tongue-in-cheek decor—and it now has a digital counterpart. So whether or not you find yourself in New York City, you can take advantage of all of Adler’s incredible home wares.
Since shopping an entire site (or brick-and-mortar boutique) can be overwhelming, we’ve created something of a beginner’s guide to Adler’s store. Below, you’ll find 24 of the most incredible Jonathan Adler pieces you can buy right now, and yes, I assure you, everything in the below slideshow looks pricier than it is.
Glitter Canister
For storing glitter—or any other baubles you have on hand.
Glitter canister, $88 at Jonathan Adler
Giuliette Urn
Because fruit looks better when served in an urn with a face.
Giuliette urn, $595 at Jonathan Adler
Small Anvil Bowl
Even a simple spin on the classic fruit bowl goes a long way.
Small anvil bowl, $98 at Jonathan Adler
Canaan Candle Holder
Candle holders that feel distinctly modern. (Perfect for dinner parties, date nights and other fancy affairs.)
Canaan candle holder, $98 at Jonathan Adler
Tiger Valet Tray
A jewelry holder so cute you could get away with leaving it empty.
Tiger valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler
Muse D'Or Ceramic Candle
Keep your house looking and smelling great with this pretty gold candle.
Muse d'Or ceramic candle, $88 at Jonathan Adler
Newport Teapot
China so cute you'll be looking for excuses to throw a tea party.
Newport teapot, $112 at Jonathan Adler
St. Helen Vase
A vase that'll make even the daintiest of flowers look edgy.
St. Helen vase, $40 at Jonathan Adler
Utopia Reversible Vase
Two-faced—in the best way possible.
Utopia reversible vase, $28 at Jonathan Adler
Master Cleanse Coasters
Coasters that just get you.
Master Cleanse coasters, $78 at Jonathan Adler
Dora Maar Teapot
Teapots are useful. They can also be really, really cute.
Dora Maar teapot, $138 at Jonathan Adler
Eve Two-Tier Tray
Be the host whose home everyone is fawning over.
Eve two-tier tray, $298 at Jonathan Adler
Full Dose Box
Excellent for storing just about anything.
Full Dose box, $68 at Jonathan Adler
Krakatoa Vase
A vase that doubles as a statue (so you can leave it out, even when it's empty).
Krakatoa vase, $138 at Jonathan Adler
Small Pink Globo Box
A paper weight that's even more practical than an actual paper weight.
Small pink Globo box, $198 at Jonathan Adler
Palm Springs Tapered Vase
Sure, it might be pricier than the other items on this list, but it's also practical, incredibly cool-looking and considerably large.
Palm Springs tapered vase, $495 at Jonathan Adler
Canaan Bud Vase
Somehow simultaneously bold and minimal.
Canaan bud vase, $40 at Jonathan Adler
Les Girls Square Tray
The perfect little addition to any room in your home.
Les Girls square tray, $38 at Jonathan Adler
Bel Air Gorge Vase
Available in all kinds of shapes, sizes and colors.
Bel Air Gorge vase, $195 at Jonathan Adler
Eve Serving Set
The coolest damn serveware you've ever seen.
Eve serving set, $128 at Jonathan Adler
Malachite X Vase
The longer you stare at this vase, the cooler it gets.
Malachite X vase, $148 at Jonathan Adler
Canaan Marble Wastebasket
Bath necessities you'll actually like displaying on your sink.
Canaan marble wastebasket, $98 at Jonathan Adler
Eyes Valet Tray
You'll never forget your earrings again with this cute little tray staring at you.
Eyes Valet tray, $68 at Jonathan Adler
