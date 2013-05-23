Jonathan Adler’s Top 5 Favorite Spots in the Hamptons

Jonathan Adler really does seem to do it all. He is a home furnishings designer, potter, author, and interior designer, and therefore juggles the kind of hectic schedule that is hard to even imagine. His respite from it all? A Shelter Island home (off the coast of Sag Harbor in the Hamptons) that he shares with husband Simon Doonan. The waterfront home takes its cues from a mix of influences including Bohemian Big Sur, mod 1960s Palm Springs, and Ibiza. Architectural Digest shot the home last year, so lucky for you, you can actually get a peak inside (just try to resist the urge to throw out the entire contents of your home to start fresh after you do).

Needles to say, Adler is a true Hamptons power player. Luckily, the design mogul shared his favorite East End haunts with us, from his favorite spot for hikes to where he antiques.

1. Mashomack Preserve

“I love to hike at Mashomack Preserve on Shelter Island,” Adler shares. “Mashomack is the antidote to the Real Housewives-ization of the Hamptons. It’s beautiful, empty, peaceful—heaven on earth.”

79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island.

2. Provisions

“My go-to joint for healthy fare and a blast-from-the-past health food bulletin board seeking new-age everything,” Adler says. “Stock up on spirulina, savor some sprouts, and snag a bottle of every supplement you could ever dream of.”

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor; provisionsnautralfoods.com.

3. Estia’s Little Kitchen

“I love to go there après hiking in Mashomack and guacamole my way through the squillions of calories I burned on my eleven mile hike,” Adler says.

1615 Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor; estiaslittlekitchen.com.

4. Marika’s Antiques

“A local vintage shop with incredible trouvées at incredible prices,” Adler shares of this Shelter Island antique shop. Expect a mix of finds from mid-century modern chairs to gilded mirrors.

6 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island; marikasantiques.com.

5. Vine Street Café

According to Adler: “Vine Street Café on Shelter Island is the best restaurant in the Hamptons. Period.” Everything the restaurant prepares is locally sourced, and the ice-cream is even made in-house!

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island; vinestreetcafe.com.

