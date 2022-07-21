This Jonathan Adler x Ruggable Collab Is Living Rent Free In My Head—& In My Apartment

Scroll To See More Images

Do I believe in romantic love at first sight? No. Do I believe in material love at first sight? Abso-freaking-lutely. A few items that have evoked the splendor of true love in my life include: my Chloé saddle bag, my black leather boots from a small store in Prague and the new Jonathan Adler Ruggable collab. Now before you say that things are moving too quickly between the new rug collection and me, you should know that I’ve had a relationship with Ruggable for quite some time.

It all started back in February when I moved into my first solo apartment (cue the: “I did a thing” Instagram caption). Well technically, I wasn’t moving in totally solo because I was joined by my cat, Bear. Now Bear also believes in love at first sight when it comes to home decor and shows his admiration for furniture by shedding, coughing up hairballs and using the items as a scratching post (he really is the sweetest though). Because of my furry roommate, I knew I needed to find furniture and decor that was pet-proof but I didn’t want to sacrifice my apartment’s mid-century-modern-meets-Scandinavian-design aesthetic. Enter: Ruggable.

The beauty of Ruggable is that each rug is stain resistant and fully washable. The rug itself is incredibly lightweight and sits on a thicker rug pad. So when my cat inevitably attempted to destroy my dining room rug, all I had to do was fold it up and throw it in my washing machine.

I’ve had my Ruggable rug for six months now and can confidently say that it is one of the coolest, most affordable and most functional pieces in my apartment. I didn’t think Ruggable could get any better until I saw the new collection with Jonathan Adler.

In case you’re not familiar, Jonathan Adler is a designer who specializes in modern, colorful home interior design. While he has his own, more expensive, line of home decor, Adler’s collaboration with Ruggable is much more affordable. You can get one of his 13 Ruggable designs in your home starting at a $109 investment.

I personally love the look of the geometric patterned rugs and am already plotting new areas of my apartment to lay one down. Since I’m having a hard time choosing with pattern to get, I’m considering just buying my two favorite designs and switching it out over one rug pad (kind of like switching out the sheets on my bed).

If you’d like to join me in my passionate shopping dilemma, keep scrolling for my favorite pieces from the Jonathan Adler x Ruggable collection. You’ve been warned that you’re going to fall in love.

If you’re looking for a neutral rug but still want to incorporate some sort of a pattern, this is the ultimate pick! This rug also comes in a black or grey colorway.

This tiger rug looks like it was made for a royal office—or it could just revamp your WFH set-up.

Not only is the color combination of this rug the perfect way to incorporate color into your space, but the untraditional rectangle pattern also adds an interesting dimension.

Your home will be the place to be when you greet guests with this pop art banana doormat!

I saved the best rug for last, this gorgeous gunmetal rug which is giving major mid-century modern vibes.