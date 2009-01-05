OBJECT OF DESIRE: Jonathan Adler Hashish candle, $68, at jonathanadler.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because now that the new year (along with all of those pesky new year’s resolutions) has officially started, you need some way to hold onto a bit of your naughtier side.

Reason #2: Because this warm, spicy scent–a delicious cocktail of black currant, green apple, wormwood, patchouli, and moss–is a surefire way to warm up the remaining winter nights.

Reason #3: Because after the candle has burned out, the quirky marijuana-leaf-embossed porcelain jar will serve as a chic catchall for loose coins and the like.