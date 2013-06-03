Want: A Neon Woven Leather Belt

What: A woven belt from interior designer Jonathan Adler that has a splash of neon, a graphic pattern, and a neat wooden hexagonal buckle. “I love a hexagon,” Adler told StyleCaster of the design. “It’s bold, graphic, clean and chic. One looks good, and many look good layered together in a pattern. J’adore the geometric hex buckle, and the woven leather has a crafty feel. It’s an alluring mix.”

Why: We’ve been fans of Adler’s home goods for some time, and his just-launched fashion accessories are also trés cute. “I want everything I make to add style, craft, and joy to your life,” Adler told us of his transition from home decor to fashion. “Accessories are the perfect canvas for some of my favorite colors, prints, and icons. Plus, they’re a lot easier to tote around than a sofa.”

How: Add a dose of bright color to a classic LBD by cinching in your waist with this guy, then add a finishing touch with a pair of white shoes.

Blue Woven Leather Belt, $45; at Jonathan Adler