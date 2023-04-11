Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Tickets Are Almost Sold Out—Get Them Discounted

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Following up their five-day run at the Marquis Theater on Broadway, the Jonas Brothers are ready to rock with one of the most iconic venues in New York City. So how can you get your hands on Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium tickets? We got you covered.

The Jonas Brothers announced that they would play at the world famous baseball stadium for one night only, but due to popular demand, they added another day at Yankee Stadium. “Five albums. One Epic Night. Saturday, August 12 at Yankee Stadium,” they posted on social media on April 4, 2023.

The Jonas Brothers revealed their new album at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30, 2023. “We are excited to announce today that our new album, ‘The Album,’ will be coming out May 5,” Nick Jonas said. “And we can’t wait to see you all on tour later this year.”

In an interview with Variety before the ceremony, they talked about the songwriting behind the album.“The direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot,” Joe said. “Still, wide-reaching appeal is also important for fans who regularly turn up to shows with their parents and offspring. “There are so many different generations,” Nick chimed in. “How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? … We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

Middle brother Joe teased the surprise in the closing moments of their final Broadway show back in mid-March, telling the audience, “Until next time or should I say, until this summer, we’ll see you!” after previewing eight songs of the JoBros’ forthcoming studio set The Album.

How to get Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium tickets

How can fans buy Jonas Brothers Yankees Stadium tickets to their Yankee Stadium shows? The tickets went on sale in April 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets so you don’t miss their Marquis Theatre residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice Select your amount of tickets To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the side bar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium shows!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium shows!

Jonas Brothers Yankee Stadium Tickets $100+ Buy Now

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Jonas Brothers “ Select Find Tickets“ on the event date of your choice To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium shows!

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium dates?

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium dates? The Jonas Brothers announced that they would perform at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2023. Due to popular demand, the brothers have added another date: August 13, 2022, so more fans get the chance to see them live.

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium residency set list?

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway Yankee Stadiumm set list? The Jonas Brothers announced that they will be playing all five albums at Yankee Stadium, but most songs will be condensed in a medley unlike their Broadway residency where they played an album a night. Nick explained to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, The reality is that when some of these earlier albums came out, we were teenagers with tons of energy,” he said. Their set list will include songs from their five most recent albums: 2007’s Jonas Brothers; 2008’s A Little Longer; 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times; 2019’s Happiness Begins; and their upcoming fifth album, The Album. See below and the track list for their five albums.

Jonas Brothers

Track List “S.O.S.” “Hold On” “Goodnight and Goodbye” “That’s Just the Way We Roll” “Hello Beautiful” “Still in Love With You” “Australia” “Games” “When You Look Me in the Eyes” “Inseparable” “Just Friends” “Hollywood” “Year 3000” “Kids of the Future” “Take a Breath” – The Bonus Jonas Edition “We Got the Party” (Featuring Hannah Montana) – The Bonus Jonas Edition “Out of the World” – UK bonus track “Baby Bottle Pop Theme Song” – Walmart exclusive



A Little Longer

Track List “BB Good” “Burnin’ Up” “Shelf” “One Man Show” “Lovebug” “Tonight” “Can’t Have You” “Video Girl” “Pushin’ Me Away” “Sorry” “Got Me Going Crazy” “A Little Longer” “Hello Goodbye” – Target edition “Live to Party” – Walmart edition “When You Look Me in the Eyes” – UK edition “Infatuation” – Japanese edition



Lines, Vines and Trying Times

Track List “World War III” “Paranoid” “Fly With Me” “Poison Ivy” “Hey Baby” “Before the Storm” (Featuring Miley Cyrus) “What Did I Do to Your Heart?” “Much Better” “Black Keys” “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime” (Featuring Common) “Turn Right” “Don’t Speak” “Keep it Real” – Bonus Track



Happiness Begins

Track List “Sucker” “Cool” “Only Human” “I Believe” “Used to Be” “Every Single Time” “Don’t Throw It Away” “Love Her” “Happy When I’m Sad” “Trust” “Strangers” Hesitate” “Rollercoaster” “Comeback” “First” – Target exclusive



The Album

Track List “Miracle” “Montana Sky” “Wings” “Sail Away” “Americana” “Celebrate!” “Waffle House” “Vacation Eyes” “Summer in the Hamptons” “Summer Baby” “Little Bird”



The Jonas Brothers released the second single of the album “Waffle House” before the tickets went on sale. “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers shared in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

They also posted on social media showing how it also connects to their fans. “Waffle House is finally yours 💛 There are few things more fulfilling as artists than seeing your fans live with your music and our hope is that this song not only helps get you through challenging times, but also brings you together with the ones you love most.”

Nick also told Variety how it became one of his favorite songs off the new album. “It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

Kevin told People in 2022 that the Jonas Brothers wrote and recorded most of The Album during the current health crisis. “We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” he said. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.” Nick added, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

During the interview, the Jonas Brothers also explained how getting married—Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas; Joe is married to Sophie Turner; and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra—and starting their own families affected their relationship as a group and the Jonas Brothers’ music as a whole. “We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect,” Joe said of the morning before the Jonas Brothers’ photoshoot for People. “This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well.”

Nick added, “We all have families and live in different places. We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.” Kevin continued, “Even from afar and through the pandemic, we pretty much always really tried to connect every day. We catch each other up on what’s going on at home and family stuff, but sometimes it’s just to talk about the most random thing.”

The Jonas Brothers also told People about how the brothers reunited after the “deep rift” that caused their breakup in 2013. “Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space,” Joe said. “You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.” Kevin also explained how the six-year break for the Jonas Brothers helped them as musicians. “It allowed us to understand who we were as people,” Kevin said. Nick added, “It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us. It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.”

Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets to their Marquis Theatre residency are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.