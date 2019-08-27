The Jonas Brothers Returning To The VMAs Stage Was 11 Years In The Making

Happiness begins, indeed. The Jonas Brothers’ VMA performance video of “Sucker” and “Only Human” was everything we’ve been waiting for. It’s been over a decade since Kevin, Nick and Joe have performed together on stage and they truly just made our hearts tingle. Now to be clear, since the JoBros are currently on tour, they were able to actually come to the VMAs but they did tape and extra special performance that was shown during the awards show.
If you didn’t know, New Jersey–where the VMAs are held is the Jonas’ home state. It was only fitting then that they filmed their performance at The Stone Pony at the New Jersey boardwalk. After they finished their mini-concert, they walked fireworks capped their performance. Fans of the JoBros almost never thought they would see this day. When the group initially broke up in 2013–they were in a very bad place.
In the documentary, Chasing Happiness— Joe explained, “We hated each other basically.” Nick added, “Right after the band split up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again.” Kevin explained. “Being back with the Jonas Brothers? I truly never thought it would happen.”
Thankfully, the trio out their hurt, pain, and egos aside to give us this epic movement that we truly don’t deserve.
Watch the performance for yourself here.
Also, can we sign up to be a J-Sister? It’s really all we’ve ever wanted to do with our lives.
1 of 19
Jonas Brothers and JoJo Visit MTV's "TRL" Studios - March 1, 2006
OMG, who are these new cute kids on MTV in 2006? They're called the Jonas Brothers! To put things into context: The boys appeared on MTV for the first time with JoJo.
Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage
19th Annual Kid's Choice Awards - Arrivals
Paparazzi at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2006: "Goof off for the cameras, guys!" JoBros: "Okay!"
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and The Jonas Brothers Visit Six Flags Magic Mountain
Photo ops at Magic Mountain is basically a rite of passage for any kid stars in the mid-2000s.
Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
"Meet the Robinsons" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Here, the bros are getting a little more grown-up with their fashion choices. It's also the time when Kevin decided to make a neck bandana his short-lived signature.
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Disney Channel Games 2007 - All Star Party
Sweet headband, Joe!
Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 22, 2007
Why is Miley getting all the credit for hanging out with oversize stuffed animals?
Photo: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
jobro
We're so into ties right now, you guys.
Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
And now we're so into sport jackets and sunglases.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jonas Brothers Demo-ing Music Industry?s First CDVU+ Release
No, we're not trying out for a production of "Les Mis," we're at a press conference in 2008!
Photo: Jason Kempin/FilmMagic
Jonas Brothers - Portrait Shoot
In early 2008, the JoBros clearly decided that hair would be the focial point of their look.
Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
12th Annual Young Hollywood Awards
Maturing nicely at 2010's Young Hollywood Awards, guys!
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2012
The Jonas Brothers embracing modern times in denim shirts and cardigans in 2012.
2013 Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals
Jonas Brothers at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Joe offically shaves his head (and looks kinda hot.)
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 - Official Coverage - People And Atmosphere Day 1
Hel-lo JoBros! The boys looked buff at New York Fashion week in Septenber 2013.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Jonas Brothers Visit Music Choice's "U&A"
Facial hair!
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers Perform At The Gibson Amphitheatre
Nick Jonas shredding it like a rock star at the Gibson Amphitheatre in 2013.
Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images
2013 Miss USA Competition - Arrivals
At the Miss USA pageant in 2013, the boys hit every dress code possible: A tux, a suit, and jeans and a tee.
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2013 Miss USA Competition - Show
All grown up: Joe gets ogled by Miss Idaho and Miss New York during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers Perform At Cruzan Amphitheatre
Here's Joe in 2013 wearing his now-signature all-white outfit, which he seems to think is really cool since he wore it to about 10 appearances this year.