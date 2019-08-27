The Jonas Brothers Returning To The VMAs Stage Was 11 Years In The Making

Happiness begins, indeed. The Jonas Brothers’ VMA performance video of “Sucker” and “Only Human” was everything we’ve been waiting for. It’s been over a decade since Kevin, Nick and Joe have performed together on stage and they truly just made our hearts tingle. Now to be clear, since the JoBros are currently on tour, they were able to actually come to the VMAs but they did tape and extra special performance that was shown during the awards show.

If you didn’t know, New Jersey–where the VMAs are held is the Jonas’ home state. It was only fitting then that they filmed their performance at The Stone Pony at the New Jersey boardwalk. After they finished their mini-concert, they walked fireworks capped their performance. Fans of the JoBros almost never thought they would see this day. When the group initially broke up in 2013–they were in a very bad place.

In the documentary, Chasing Happiness— Joe explained, “We hated each other basically.” Nick added, “Right after the band split up, I didn’t know if we would ever speak again.” Kevin explained. “Being back with the Jonas Brothers? I truly never thought it would happen.”

Thankfully, the trio out their hurt, pain, and egos aside to give us this epic movement that we truly don’t deserve.

Watch the performance for yourself here.

Also, can we sign up to be a J-Sister? It’s really all we’ve ever wanted to do with our lives.