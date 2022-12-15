Jonas Brothers Tickets to Their Las Vegas Residency Are Selling Out—Here’s How to Get Them For a Discount Before It’s Too Late

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been following Nick, Joe and Kevin for the past decade and a half, you may be wondering where to buy Jonas Brothers tickets to their Las Vegas residency—and for cheap.

The Jonas Brothers announced their Las Vegas residency in an Instagram post on December 12, 2022. “We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off 😏 We’re back at Dolby Live at Park MGM this February!!” the post read. “Grab your tickets and we will see you there!” The residency, titled Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas, runs for three dates in 2023 at the Dolby Live theater in the Park MGM hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The announcement came after the Jonas Brothers cancelled their previous Las Vegas residency, titled Jonas Brothers in Vegas, due to the current health crisis in 2020. The residency was set to start in April 1, 2020 and run for eight dates until April 18, 2020. “Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, said in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts at the time.

But now the brothers are back and better than ever. So where can fans buy Jonas Brothers tickets to their Las Vegas residency? Read on for where to buy Jonas Brothers tickets to the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency before they sell out—and for a discount.

Where to buy Jonas Brothers tickets

Where can fans buy Jonas Brothers tickets to their Las Vegas Residency? Jonas Brothers tickets to the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency went on sale in December 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While Jonas Brothers tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $20 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Jonas Brothers tickets so you don’t miss their Las Vegas residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Jonas Brothers “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency!

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency dates?

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency dates? The Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency runs for three dates from February 17, 2023, to February 19, 2023, at the Dolby Live theater in the Park MGM hotel. See the Jonas Brothers’ full Las Vegas residency dates below.

February, 17 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

February, 18 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

February, 19 2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency set list?

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas residency set list? The set list for the Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency won’t be known until their first concert on February 17, 2023; however, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 album, Happiness Begins, which the band planned to promote with their cancelled Las Vegas residency in 2020. In January 2020, the Jonas Brothers announced a residency show titled “Jonas Brothers in Vegas” at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The residency was set to start on April 1, 2020, and continue for eight other dates until its final show on April 18, 2020. The band cancelled the residency in March 2020 due to the current health crisis.

“Hey guys, we’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled,” the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, wrote in a joint statement shared on their Instagram accounts. “We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

They captioned the post, “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon ❤️.”

See the track list to Happiness Begins by the Jonas Brothers below.

“Sucker” “Cool” “Only Human” “I Believe” “Used to Be” “Every Single Time” “Don’t Throw It Away” “Love Her” “Happy When I’m Sad” “Trust” “Strangers” “Hesitate” “Rollercoaster” “Comeback”

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Nick announced that the Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio album was “coming.” “We figured, why slow down. Literally two or three weeks [after Happiness Begins came out] we were with a bunch of our songwriting friends, we went somewhere to record to write and came out with a record pretty much done,” he said at the time. Nick explained at the time that the Jonas Brothers wanted to “wait a second and see what all happens” before they released their sixth album. “Actually, we had the album nearly finished when I last saw you, and right after that we did finish it,” Nick said at the time.“Then, obviously the world changed quite a bit.”

Kevin told People in 2022 that the Jonas Brothers wrote and recorded most of their sixth album during the current health crisis. “We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” he said. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.” Nick added, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

During the interview, the Jonas Brothers also explained how getting married—Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas; Joe is married to Sophie Turner and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra—and starting their own families affected their relationship and the Jonas Brothers’ music as a whole. “We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect,” Joe said of the morning before the Jonas Brothers’ photoshoot for People. “This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well.”

Nick added, “We all have families and live in different places. We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.” Kevin continued, “Even from afar and through the pandemic, we pretty much always really tried to connect every day. We catch each other up on what’s going on at home and family stuff, but sometimes it’s just to talk about the most random thing.”

The Jonas Brothers also told People about how the brothers reunited after the “deep rift that caused their breakup in 2013. “Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space,” Joe said. “You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.” Kevin also explained how the six-year break for the Jonas Brothers helped them as musicians. “It allowed us to understand who we were as people,” Kevin said. Nick added, “It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us. It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.”

Joe also told People about what the Jonas Brothers have learned in their break from each other. “We don’t feel the pressure to go, go, go, constantly like we once did,” he said. He also explained why the group is still making music, more than a decade after they first debuted. “As simple as it may sound, we could have stopped this a long time ago,” he said. “But we decided to keep it going, and that means so much to us in our hearts.”

Jonas Brothers tickets to their Las Vegas residency are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

