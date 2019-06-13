The Jonas Brothers Admitted The Cops Were Called On Joe Jonas’ Bachelor Party—Three Times!

Sophie Turner just *seemingly* celebrated her bachelorette last weekend. And now the Jonas Brothers just revealed what Joe Jonas’ wild bachelor party in Spain was really like. Nick, Kevin and Joe all appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and as usual, the hilarious host had a new game all set up for the boys. It’s called, “Know Your Bro,” and one by one, the brothers had to put on noise-canceling headphones so Fallon could ask the other two some spicy questions about the other.

Naturally, one of the hottest topics was Joe’s bachelor party. Fallon wanted to know what the craziest thing was that happened during the wedding celebrations. When Joe wasn’t listening, Nick and Kevin immediately started laughing and carefully figured out what to divulge as the wildest thing that took place at their brother’s Bachelor party.

“Where do we start,” Nick said, following up with, “Okay, we’re gonna air it out.”

“We had the cops on the first night called on us three times,” he explained. But that was only the beginning. “Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends’ shirts in the nightclub.” And the bros still weren’t done dishing. As Joe rocked out to Fallon’s playlist, Nick went into details about what his older brother did with a 1942 brand tequila box. (Yes, you read that right—box).

“He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana that just said 1942 across his forehead and he wore that on a boat all day long,” Nick dished.

Fallon was his usually boyishly-charming self, laughing along with the brothers as they discussed the chaotic fun that was Joe’s bachelor party. When asked what he thought his brothers had said about him, Joe laughed saying, “I’m trying to see if I remember anything.” LOL. Ultimately, he got it right. So we guess he wasn’t too far gone…

Shoutout to Fallon for always having the most fun with his guests. We are thankful for the great Jo Bro content.

Joe married Sophie Turner in a surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony last month, but the two are still planning a wedding this summer (presumably in France). We can’t wait for those updates and photographs.