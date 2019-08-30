The Jonas Brothers Had A Double Date With Their Wives & Honestly We Can’t Deal

We just can’t handle these couples. The Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner went on a double date and they all looked too good to be true. While everyone else was at home cuddling up on the couch to watch some Netflix, these couples were out on the town and had a dinner double date.

The Jonas Brothers performed at Madison Square Garden last night, so, of course, they were heading out for some food with their lovely wives afterward. The two-thirds of the Jo Bros that went out were Nick and Joe who went to enjoy a bit of down time at Nick’s new Villa One Tequila. Before any rumors start about a riff between the brothers, yes, Kevin was there, but it looks like his wife, Danielle, opted out for the night.

Both couples were super fashionable – as always – with Priyanka in a dynamite white dress and clear heels and Nick donning a turtleneck and tight slacks. Joe and Sophie, on the other hand, rocked their own brand with Joe in a denim-clad ensemble and Sophie sporting an extra long blazer over a t-shirt and shorts. While the couples were there to support Nick, we’d like to think they had some down time after the whirlwind of the past few days.

The Jonas Brothers won Best Pop video for their song “Sucker” at this year’s MTV VMAs. The video, in case you didn’t know, features the Jo Bros and their wives prancing around the grounds and hallways of an enormous mansion. Clearly, it should feel like a win for the ladies just as much as it does for the Jo Bros. The band also performed to the delight of fans everywhere and, while Priyanka was missing in action at the awards’ ceremony, she did manage to be there in spirit – photoshopping herself into a picture of the brothers.