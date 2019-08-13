The Jonas Brothers’ ‘Only Human’ Music Video Is A Major ’80s Vibe

The JoBros comeback tour isn’t stopping anytime soon. These Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human” music video tweets explain just how much we missed these guys. Since releasing their comeback album, Happiness Begins earlier this summer–Kevin, Joe and Nick have been on a whirlwind. Their new music, including the bops “Sucker” and “Cool,” has shown just how much they’ve grown since they first debuted even during their hiatus and solo projects.

Now–the JoBros have given us some epic ’80s glam visuals for their latest single, “Only Human” and we cannot stop dancing. Before we dive into the music video, we are sad to inform you that the J-Sisters–Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas are MIA from this video. However, the swag and looks make up for it.

In the video, it looks like the brothers were thrust back in time to New York City in the ’80s. The trio performs in a live concert in a smokey disco club wearing silk shirts and sunglasses. They also showcase their comedic chops and timing by interacting with the crowd. At one point–Joe even takes song requests from a bunch of tangled phones.

Truly this ’80s aesthetic on the JoBros is everything we never knew we needed.

The tweets about the video say it all.

The beginning of this song relaxes me more than a Chai Tea. I love you guys. 🌵 @jonasbrothers #OnlyHumanVideo 🌸 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ysssE5lFi5 — 𝑻𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒂❀ (@Fadedheart95) August 13, 2019