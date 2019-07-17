Here’s What The Jonas Brothers Will Look Like As Old Men—Thank You Face App

We didn’t ask for this. And we definitely can’t unsee it. But we’re also not entirely mad. We don’t know whether we should have expected this, or if we should be surprised by this fact—but somehow, The Jonas Brothers’ old age FaceApp photo is still attractive. The old-age feature on the app is sweeping the nation and everyone and their dog is getting a glimpse into their future. It’s not pretty. With every download of this app, ten new face oils and 20 new anti-aging products are being purchased (that’s not a real fact…but we can hear the bank accounts draining, can’t you?).

This app has actually been around for quite some time, but for some reason, the latest trend is to see what you’d look like at about the age of 80 years old. Celebrities everywhere are trying it out. So how does the app work? Well, to start, you’ll need a well lit photo of yourself. The app uses artificial intelligence to read your face. From there, it can transform you into a different gender, a younger person or—the most viral selection rn—an old person.

Naturally, the Jonas Brothers—always down to try anything—hopped onto this trend. And the photos are hilarious. Nick Jonas hit fans with this photo late last night, and the reaction has been wild, to say the least. One fan jokingly commented, “I’ve been to the year 3000 not much has changed but nick Jonas is old.” Another fan added, “This is messing with my head, man.” Same, dude, same.

Then, all three of the Jo-Bros decided to try it out and, well, see for yourself:

It’s disturbing but also at the same time…they look good for their age! How is that possible?

Then for good measure, Drake threw this photo out into the ether:

Then this happened, and well—we don’t want anymore of this.