These Jonas Brothers ‘Like It’s Christmas’ Lyrics Mark A Perfect Start To The Holiday Season

Thanks to the JoBros, it’s official: the holiday season is finally upon us, and it’s high time to reveal the Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas lyrics and meaning. I know, I know. We’re only one week into November, and some may say that’s a little early to start amping up the Christmas cheer. But to that I say: why not celebrate every day “like it’s christmas,” à la the Jonas Brothers? After all, they’ve been teasing this new track for a few days already—we can’t contain ourselves otherwise!

Nick Jonas, 27, Joe Jonas, 30, and big bro Kevin Jonas, 32, first gave us a heads up for “Like It’s Christmas” earlier this week on Monday, November 4. They posted a festive graphic to their respective Instagram page, along with the following caption: “Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!! Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 ” they wrote.

And by “Mariah Carey has given the world the green light,” they’re probably referencing the latest viral commercial done by the Queen of all things “All I Want for Christmas” for…Walkers Chips, of all things. But you know what, we’ll take it as long as it means the JoBros were ready to post their holiday track.

As for the song itself, “Like It’s Christmas” does not disappoint. With lyrics like, “You make every day feel like it’s Christmas/ Never wanna stop/ Feeling like the first thing on your wishlist/ Right at the top/ I can’t deny what I’m feeling inside/ Nothing fake about the way you bring me to life/ You make everyday feel like it’s Christmas/ Every day that I’m with you,” we’re full of Christmas cheer. And, as always, we’re smitten.

Imagine the Jonas Brothers singing this track to their ladies! We know Nick is serenading his wife, Priyanka, and Kevin is probably already gathered around the tree with Danielle and his girls. As for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner—they may be jokers, but even scrooges can’t help but love this holiday tune!