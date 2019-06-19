The Meaning Behind The Jonas Brothers’ “Greenlight” Is Super Sentimental

One new album wasn’t enough. The Jonas Brothers just released a new single, “Greenlight,” from Songland’s Able Heart, and we are simply melting from this stunning, incredibly romantic track. Heart impressed The Jonas Brothers with his impeccable writing skills and they just knew they needed him to pen some incredible lyrics for them. The lyricist was one of four who completed for the job. After finding out he won, Heart broke down crying and said it felt very surreal. He said, “It doesn’t seem real for one and for two it’s definitely been a crazy long road here.”

Nick Jonas opened up about exactly what it was the boys were looking for in their song, “I think the thing we are looking for most is something that hits us right in between the eyes. That we know we can take around the world and play for our fans everywhere we go.” Well, they seem to have hit the jackpot. This bop is already charting and fans are thrilled with their selection.

“Within the first 10 seconds of Able Heart showcasing “Greenlight,” I knew it was a hit. Glad the Jonas Brothers picked it because I believe Adam Levine and his crew was going to cop this one, Great job all around,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I literally am obsessed with the @jonasbrothers song from @NBCSongland last night 😩😩 #greenlight,” another wrote, singing the boys’ praises.

All three brothers are married, so it’s no wonder they love love. And this song is about the wonderful things you get to do with the person you love—but only when you know they’re the one. We’re guessing Nick, Joe and Kevin resonate with this so deeply because they’ve each found “the one.” Aw!

The chorus lyrics go: “You say I got the greenlight/The things we do past midnight/Just me and you/Don’t need a light/Girl, the things I do for a greenlight/the greenlight.” *Crying*

Well done, boys. Take a listen. See what you think!