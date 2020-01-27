Priyanka Chopra Trolling the Jonas Brothers’ Grammys Choreography Is a Must-See

Scroll To See More Images

What the JoBros gotta do! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas had the best reaction to the Jonas Brothers Grammys 2020 performance, and we haven’t stopped screaming. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took the stage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, and their wives couldn’t help but troll them.

The performance started with the band performing their song, “Five More Minutes,” for the first time at the Grammys’ center stage. The Jonas Brothers, dressed in black and gold, then moved to the main stage where they sang their current single, “What a Man Gotta Do.” (As they moved from stage to stage, Kevin even gave his wife a sweet kiss.) During the performance, the cameras panned to the brothers’ wives who re-created their Grammys choreography. Clips of the moment showed Priyanka laughing as she danced in her seat with her hands, which led Danielle to do the same. Just some light-hearted fun! As fans may remember, the choreography was from the “What a Man Gotta Do” music video, which showed the band and their background dancers flicking their hands.

The Jonas Brothers, who disbanded in 2013 before their reunion six years later, were nominated for one category at the 2020 Grammys: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Sucker.” The music video for “Sucker,” as well as “What a Man Gotta Do,” featured the JoBros’ wives, so we’re really into this trend of them making their music a family affair.

The last time the Jonas Brothers were nominated for a Grammy was in 2009 when they were up for Best New Artist against Adele, Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan. As you may have guessed, the JoBros lost to Adele. Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers teased to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they had a “surprise” in store for fans during their Grammys performance.

“We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect,” Nick said. “A tease.”

Joe joked that the surprise was the Kardashians after the Jonas Brothers spoofed a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fight between Kim and Khloé on TikTok. “With the Kardashians,” Joe said. “They haven’t called us back but we’re hoping it’ll work itself out.”

Kevin married Danielle in December 2009. It was almost a decade until the next JoBro tied the knot. Nick married Priyanka in India in December 2018. Joe was the last to marry. He wed Sophie in Las Vegas in May 2019. Here’s to more reactions from the Jonas wives!