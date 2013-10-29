The Jonas Brothers Are Done But Their Style Lives On: A Fashion Retrospective

It’s a sad, sad day for, well, the people who are still big fans of the mid-2000s mega-group The Jonas Brothers, who announced today via People that they’ve officially parted ways nearly three weeks after they canceled their latest tour due to a “deep rift.”

“It’s over for now,” Kevin Jonas said. “It’s really hard to say forever,” says Nick. “We’re closing a chapter, for sure.” “It was a unanimous decision,” says Joe. (Nice to see they all weighed in.)

Rumors of the group’s demise have swirled since early this month, when Nick admitted he had serious concerns about the future of the band.

Out of all three bros, soulful Nick seems to the most focused on going solo, having produced the band’s final album, formed his own band, Nick Jonas and the Administration, and starred as a shaky but earnest Marius in the 25th Anniversary concert production of “Les Miserables” in 2011 and more or less held his own alongside Broadway heavyweights Norm Lewis, Lea Solanga, and Alfie Boe.

To appropriately honor the Jonas Brothers’ sad split, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and highlight their ever-evolving fashion choices throughout the years. It’s fair to say that, even as many of their screaming fans have either grown up or moved on to acts like Justin Bieber, One Direction, or Austin Mahone, the JoBros managed to embrace a more mature rock-star aesthetic as time went on, buffing up, shaving heads, and getting rid of those skinny scarves and bandanas they once were so damn fond of.

They also attempted to grow up musically, as evidenced by last summer’s brassy (if unfortunately named) track “Pom Poms,” which capably followed Toni Basile‘s “Hey Mickey,” Avril Lavigne‘s “Girlfriend” and Gwen Stefani‘s “Holla Back Girl” into the increasingly large canon of peppy cheerleader pop, but featured impressive instrumentals and catchy vocals (we even included it on our Songs of Summer playlist, and included a live performance below.)

But alas, it’s really all about the fashion here, so click though to see a retrospective of the Jonas Brothers’ looks, outfits, and overall image from 2006 to now. Oh, and let us know: Are you sad about the Jonas Brothers breaking up?