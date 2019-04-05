The Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Tributes You Missed in the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Cool’

The boys are back and at it again! Just weeks after debuting their earth-shattering single, “Sucker,” as a reunited band, the Jo-Bros have released a new, single worded song, “Cool.” (They’re really keeping things short ans sweet). And what makes it even better? The Jonas Brothers’ “Cool” tributes to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. The lyrics and music video pay subtle (and not-so-subtle) homage to Nick and Joe’s wife and fiancé, respectively.

The focus of this song is less on romance and more on the boys’ successes. Lyrically, “Sucker” was far more narrowed and focused on love. This made the music video concept more relatable. Of course, they really worked it by including their three wives. It skyrocketed the success of the music video but also allowed the boys to connect with their fans in a new—taken—way. While “Cool” isn’t all about the Jo-Wives (is that a thing yet? no?…Bueller?), it does make a few pointed references to Turner and Chopra. The clearest reference is when Joe sings about Game of Thrones. Was the release of this song intentionally set to line up perfectly with the GOT New York City premiere? Or was that just sheer luck and coincidence? Either way, Joe totally killed it on the red carpet with Turner in Manhattan Wednesday night. And then broke the internet all over again today with the midnight release of “Cool.”

The entire family worked to promote the single, including Nick’s overly enthusiastic wife, Chopra. The Isn’t It Romantic? actress took to Instagram late last night in a final ditch effort to get fans on board (as if we needed any extra urging).

So let’s take a deep dive into the “Cool” lyrics and find out what the boys are really signing about. Nick takes the first verse (classic) opening up with these lines:

Woke up feelin’ like a new James Dean

I comb my hair like an old school sheen

I’m feelin’ high like a late night summer in last year, yeah

Standin’ there with the red dress on ya

A Killer Queen like a young Jane Fonda

Is it me or am I just havin’ a good year?

So. Here’s what we know. Nick and Chopra tied the knot at the end of last year, December 2018. The “red dress” line could be referencing then red tulle Dior gown Chopra donned for one of her wedding receptions.

That line also seems like a direct nod to the “red dress” lyric in the boy’s original hit “Burnin’ Up.” (“High heels (high heels) / Red dress (red dress) / All by yourself / Gotta catch my breath”). When Nick sings about “late summer in last year,” we’re pretty sure he’s referencing the day he proposed to his now-wife, which reportedly took place at the end of July.

Now it’s Joe’s turn. (Kevin never gets his own verse. LOL). Joe went for a less subtle reference, as previously mentioned. He goes straight for the obvious reference, calling out his wife’s hit HBO series.

Must’ve done something right ’cause all these

Lights are green, man, they look like palm trees

And every time that song comes on it’s about me

Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home

Sittin’ that way like it’s Game of Thrones

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, is set to marry Joe sometime this summer. She also actually recently revealed that she spilled the beans on the GOT series ending. As a result, Joe had to sign an NDA. He also learned a lot of spoilers from spending time with his soon-to-be-wife on set. But can you blame him for wanting to support her?

Check out the boys oh-so-colorful and lavish music video. This must’ve been so much fun for them to shoot.