Jonas Brothers’ Broadway Tickets Are Almost Sold Out—See Their 5 Albums in 5 Nights Before Tix Are Gone

If you’ve been a Jonatic from the start, you may want to know how to buy Jonas Brothers’ Broadway tickets to see their Marquis Theatre residency before the shows sell out.

The Jonas Brothers—consisting of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas—debuted in 2005 with their first single, “Mandy,” from their debut album, It’s About Time. However, it wasn’t until the Jonas Brothers’ second album, 2007’s Jonas Brothers, that the group saw breakthrough success. The album, which has since sold more than 2.5 million copies in the United States and featured hit singles like “S.O.S.,” “Year 3000” and “Hold On,” led to four more albums: 2008’s A Little Longer; 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times; 2019’s Happiness Begins; and 2023’s The Album, which is set to be released on May 23, 2023.

Between 2013 to 2019, the Jonas Brothers broke up due to a “deep rift” between the brothers. “There is a deep rift within the band,” their spokesman, Jesse Derris, told People at the time. “There was a big a disagreement over their music direction.” “Being able to play shows and travel together was great, but then once at the end there, the friction was too much and we just really needed to break away and kind of do our own things for some time,” Kevin told Huffington Post of the split in 2015. “I think that’s why we’re close now, because we’re not in the band. We chose to be a family, not a band.”

The group reunited in 2019 and have stayed together since. In February 2023, the Jonas Brothers announced their first-ever Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, New York. The residency—titled Jonas Brothers on Broadway—runs for five nights from March 14, 2023, to March 18, 2023, with each date focusing on a different album. “Your boys are back in town 🗽 We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows…,” the Jonas Brothers wrote in an Instagram post, along with their residency poster, which cluded the tagline: “A different album each night and all of our greatest hits.”

So…how can fans buy Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets to their Marquis Theatre residency? Read on for where to get Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets even after they’re sold out.

How to buy Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets

How can fans buy Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets to their Marquis Theatre residency? Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets to their Marquis Theatre residency went on sale in March 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022—a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets so you don’t miss their Marquis Theatre residency.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “See Tickets” for the event date of your choice Select your amount of tickets To filter your options, sort by price and seat map options in the side bar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Jonas Brothers“ Select “Find Tickets” for the event date of your choice To filter your options, click “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Jonas Brothers “ Select Find Tickets“ on the event date of your choice To filter your options, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency at the Marquis Theatre!

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency dates?

What are the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency dates? the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency runs for five dates from March 14, 2023, to March 18, 2023, at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, New York. See the Jonas Brothers’ full Broadway residency dates below.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 8 p.m. @ Marquis Theatre, New York City, New York

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 8 p.m. @ Marquis Theatre, New York City, New York

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – 8 p.m. @ Marquis Theatre, New York City, New York

Friday, March 17, 2023 – 8 p.m. @ Marquis Theatre, New York City, New York

Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 8 p.m. @ Marquis Theatre, New York City, New York

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency set list?

What is the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency set list? The Jonas Broadway residency set list will include songs from their five most recent albums: 2007’s Jonas Brothers; 2008’s A Little Longer; 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times; 2019’s Happiness Begins; and their upcoming fifth album, The Album. Each of the five dates will focus on a different album, with their fifth and final show on March 18, 2023, featuring their first-ever live performance of The Album. See below for the dates each album will be performed at the Jonas Brothers’ Broadway residency and the track list for that album.

Jonas Brothers – Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Track List “S.O.S.” “Hold On” “Goodnight and Goodbye” “That’s Just the Way We Roll” “Hello Beautiful” “Still in Love With You” “Australia” “Games” “When You Look Me in the Eyes” “Inseparable” “Just Friends” “Hollywood” “Year 3000” “Kids of the Future” “Take a Breath” – The Bonus Jonas Edition “We Got the Party” (Featuring Hannah Montana) – The Bonus Jonas Edition “Out of the World” – UK bonus track “Baby Bottle Pop Theme Song” – Walmart exclusive



A Little Longer – Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Track List “BB Good” “Burnin’ Up” “Shelf” “One Man Show” “Lovebug” “Tonight” “Can’t Have You” “Video Girl” “Pushin’ Me Away” “Sorry” “Got Me Going Crazy” “A Little Longer” “Hello Goodbye” – Target edition “Live to Party” – Walmart edition “When You Look Me in the Eyes” – UK edition “Infatuation” – Japanese edition



Lines, Vines and Trying Times – Thursday, March 16, 2023

Track List “World War III” “Paranoid” “Fly With Me” “Poison Ivy” “Hey Baby” “Before the Storm” (Featuring Miley Cyrus) “What Did I Do to Your Heart?” “Much Better” “Black Keys” “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime” (Featuring Common) “Turn Right” “Don’t Speak” “Keep it Real” – Bonus Track



Happiness Begins – Friday, March 17, 2023

Track List “Sucker” “Cool” “Only Human” “I Believe” “Used to Be” “Every Single Time” “Don’t Throw It Away” “Love Her” “Happy When I’m Sad” “Trust” “Strangers” Hesitate” “Rollercoaster” “Comeback” “First” – Target exclusive



The Album – Saturday, March 18, 2023

Track List “Miracle” “Montana Sky” “Wings” “Sail Away” “Americana” “Celebrate!” “Waffle House” “Vacation Eyes” “Summer in the Hamptons” “Summer Baby” “Little Bird” “Walls” (Featuring Jon Bellion



In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Nick announced that the Jonas Brothers’ next studio album, The Album, was “coming.” “We figured, why slow down. Literally two or three weeks [after Happiness Begins came out] we were with a bunch of our songwriting friends, we went somewhere to record to write and came out with a record pretty much done,” he said at the time. Nick explained at the time that the Jonas Brothers wanted to “wait a second and see what all happens” before they released their sixth album. “Actually, we had the album nearly finished when I last saw you, and right after that we did finish it,” Nick said at the time.“Then, obviously the world changed quite a bit.”

Kevin told People in 2022 that the Jonas Brothers wrote and recorded most of The Album during the current health crisis. “We did record a lot of music before and through the pandemic, but then we lived our life for a while,” he said. “We write together, so you’re processing it with your brothers, which is helpful.” Nick added, “It’s some of our favorite stuff we’ve ever done.It’s easy to fall into old creative patterns, but the sound that we’re tapping into is really unique for us.”

During the interview, the Jonas Brothers also explained how getting married—Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas; Joe is married to Sophie Turner; and Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra—and starting their own families affected their relationship as a group and the Jonas Brothers’ music as a whole. “We made an effort today to drive out just us and have breakfast and lunch just to connect,” Joe said of the morning before the Jonas Brothers’ photoshoot for People. “This time in our life and career, we all work quite hard to get that time at home more often, but we also prioritize time with just the three of us because we want to have a strong bond as well.”

Nick added, “We all have families and live in different places. We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.” Kevin continued, “Even from afar and through the pandemic, we pretty much always really tried to connect every day. We catch each other up on what’s going on at home and family stuff, but sometimes it’s just to talk about the most random thing.”

The Jonas Brothers also told People about how the brothers reunited after the “deep rift” that caused their breakup in 2013. “Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space,” Joe said. “You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.” Kevin also explained how the six-year break for the Jonas Brothers helped them as musicians. “It allowed us to understand who we were as people,” Kevin said. Nick added, “It made us all better people, I think, finding brilliant partners in life. [They] helped us all to be better versions of ourselves, because I think that’s what they require of us. It’s a beautiful thing to have been able to go on this journey over these last couple of years and mark them with the happiness that we’ve all felt at home. We’re having the time of our lives.”

Joe also told People about what the Jonas Brothers had learned in their break from each other. “We don’t feel the pressure to go, go, go, constantly like we once did,” he said. He also explained why the group is still making music, more than a decade after they first debuted. “As simple as it may sound, we could have stopped this a long time ago,” he said. “But we decided to keep it going, and that means so much to us in our hearts.”

The Jonas Brothers also told ABC News and Nightline‘s Juju Chang in 2023 about why their breakup was “needed” “We needed it creatively,” Joe said as Nick and Kevin nodded along. “We needed it emotionally … probably therapy.” Kevin added,“We didn’t want the band to end when it did, but we all really needed that time. The Band-Aid had needed to be ripped off.”

Joe added that, at the end of the day, the main concern of their parents, including their father, Paul Jones Sr., was never to make the band or their songs superstars, but for them to be a family and brothers. “Just like any parent would want, you want your kids to just get along,” he said.

Jonas Brothers Broadway tickets to their Marquis Theatre residency are available on StubHub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC2022 on Vivid Seats for $20 off.

