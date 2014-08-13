We’ve seen our fair share of odd celebrities getting involved with fashion (ahem, Ryan Seacrest), but we never expected Jonah Hill to debut at New York Fashion Week. Relax guys, the Oscar nominee isn’t designing a collection, but rather co-writing a one-act play with Spike Jonze to be performed during Opening Ceremony’s Spring 2015 show.

Why? No idea, but hey, it sounds pretty cool. Apparently Jonze had the idea, and he’ll direct the show whose storyline is still being worked out. As for the cast, WWD is reporting that models and actors will star, although Hill himself won’t be making an appearance (um, lame.)

“We were really excited about [Jonze] writing an original script and seeing how this would take shape,” Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon told WWD. The show is scheduled for Sept. 7.

As odd as it is to have an actor like Hill involved, there’s no denying that New York Fashion Week could use a shot in the arm, especially since its relevance has been questioned during the last few seasons.