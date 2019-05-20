Jon Snow’s Fate in the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Is So Confusing & We Need Answers

After nearly a decade of blood, sweat and our tears, the pop culture phenomenon that was Game of Thrones faded to black for the last time. But Jon Snow’s fate in the Game of Thrones finale has fans scratching their head in confusion — what does the ending mean?

Let’s recap: Having seen Dany turn into a tyrant before his very eyes, Jon plunges a blade into her stomach. Not even giving her a chance to enjoy a proper coup d’état and chill on the Iron Throne. After weeks —months? — as the prisoner of the irate Unsullied, the lords of Westeros and their new king, Bran the Broken, reach a compromise: Jon will live out the rest of his life in the Night’s Watch.

When he arrives at Castle Black, we finally get the reunion with Ghost we’ve been waiting for. Oh, and Tormund is there too with the rest of the Free Folk. Music soars as Jon, Ghost, and Tormund are seen walking out of the gate headed beyond the Wall. And so, the last scene of the last episode of Game of Thrones shows Jon looking around him at the people he has saved, and turning around to give his iconic Kit Harington eye-squint at the wall aka his past behind him. He turns around and keeps going forward. Cut to black.

WHAT. DOES. IT. EVEN. MEAN?

Fans were left with questions: was Jon just escorting the wildlings beyond The Wall or did he just join them? Did he leave all he knows behind for a new life?

For every fan that hated the ending, there were tons others that found it to be a poetic ending for a man who has given so much to others. If they’re right and he did join the Free Folk, leaving titles, monarchies, and greed behind, it would be the most Jon Snow move Jon Snow has ever pulled.

And now, his watch has ended.

Originally posted on SheKnows.