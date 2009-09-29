Jon and Kate Gosselin: Divorce Suspended

A 90 day halt has been set on Jon and Kate Gosselin’s divorce. According to Jon, he has had a change of heart and wants to recommit himself as a communicating partner in parenting his 8 children.

After Kate had a breakdown in September while filming a pilot, he realized that all of his philandering and negative statements directed at Kate were partly to blame (shockerrr). “He woke up one morning, looked in the mirror and didn’t like his reflection.” Jon is hopping that Kate will be able to some how forgive his indiscretions and find a way to at least cope.

We hope so too, for the kids’ sake. Maybe this is a ploy to reassume his leading role in their once semi-happy-couple reality TV show, Kate and Jon Plus 8? What will Kate do? More importantly, what will TLC do? Kate Plus 8 kind of has a nicer ring to it, but then again we can already picture a messy divorce.

[HuffingtonPost]