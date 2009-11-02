Jon Gosselin Interview Reveals His Regrets

During a public interview at New York City’s West Side Jewish Center with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Sunday night, Jon Gosselin admitted that he became intoxicated by his celebrity status, and made some poor public decisions about his personal relationships.

“I think I’m just misunderstood. I’m not a fame seeker. Everyday I look in the mirror and I wonder [why I’m famous]. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I’m not a Nobel Peace Prize winner. I just had eight kids and I had a show on TLC,” he said during the interview.

Gosselin spoke about his failed relationship with Kate, and announced plans to privately apologize to her. “I’ll apologize to her for openly having relationships in the public eye. That was a huge mistake, because if she would’ve done that to me, I would have been extremely pissed off. Not because our relationship is over, it’s almost like a stab in the back. And now that I think about it, it was a very wrong thing to do. I definitely regret it,” he said.

“Half the stuff I’ve done, if I look at my moral compass, I shouldn’t have done,” he said. “I know that, but I did it anyway. It’s like fame canceled out conviction.” We say, uh-huh.

Gosselin is focusing on himself and spending time with his children. He and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Haley Glassman, are taking things slowly now, because he doesn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

We’re not saying what he did was right, but if we had 8 kids at the age of 32, we might go a little crazy too.

[People.com]