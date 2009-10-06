Jon Gosselin: Divorce and the Kids Get Him into Trouble with Nancy Grace

The only person I could possibly think of who could save The Gosselins is none other than Nancy Grace. She’s kind of like that other TLC show Shalom in the Home, just louder and less Jewish. There seriously, seriously needs to be a reality show where Nancy Grace moves in with Jon Gosselin and teaches him parenting and the correct way to apply eyebrow liner.

Last night on The Insider, Grace let loose on the newly-single parent (although…um….you might be single, but you still have EIGHT kids!), but we’re not sure he exactly learned anything from the experience. See for yourself.