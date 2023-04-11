Meet Jon Bon Jovi’s Kids—His Son Just Got Engaged to Millie Bobbie Brown

Born to be his babies. Jon Bon Jovi’s kids have one lucky rockstar dad. The Bon Jovi frontman is immensely proud of his kids and is tight-knit with them and their mom Dorothea Bongiovi.

In an interview with People, he talked about how close his family is and how they quarantined together in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “For about a month, our whole family was intact. Then the big kids finally said, ‘We’re out,’ and made a run for it,” the “Livin’ On A Prayer” singer said. “Our focus has always been family first and making sure that people are doing well,” Dorothea added. “We like each other. We spent a lot of time together, and it was more than we have spent in many years, but it was nice.”

Who are Jon Bon Jovi’s kids? Meet his four children ahead.

Stephanie Rose Bongiovi

Born: May 31, 1993

Stephanie Rose Bon Giovi is Jon and Dorothea Bongiovi’s first child and only daughter. She currently works as a camera operator for shows like Impractical Jokers. After she was born, her father wrote the song “I’ve Got the Girl” about her. In a 2017 performance of the song, he dedicated the song to her and she came out to dance with her father on stage. “Everybody’s got a little girl in their life,” he said during the performance. “Their daughter, their girlfriend, their wife, their mamma — it all goes by so fast. And they start out as little bitty babies and their future’s looking bright. And I wrote this song for that little baby, who’s now not such a little baby anymore.”

In 2012, she was arrested on drug charges in college. She went to college in Hamilton College before going to the New School. Jon told Katie Couric, “She’s doing great and I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers, [but] in short, that problem is much more prevalent…than I knew and I cannot get over how many people I’ve met that have said, ‘My son, my daughter,” admitted Bon Jovi. “There is a lot of pressure on kids these days. There’s access to things my generation didn’t have. I’m just blessed she’s healthy and whole, and we’ll get through it.”

Jesse Bongiovi

Born: February 19, 1995

Jesse Bongiovi is Jon and Dorothea Bongiovi’s second child and first son. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and owns a Rosé company with his dad called Hampton Water. “He always had it around the house — it was his drink of choice,” Jon Bon Jovi told Haute Living. “He always jokingly would call rosé ‘pink juice.’ And one night — it was more like 2 a.m. — he offered us a glass of ‘pink juice.’ Me and [Ali] started making fun of it. We were literally like, ‘Come on, you’re in the Hamptons, you don’t call it that, you call it Hampton water, because when you drink with us, that’s what we call it.’ He kind of lit up and started laughing. And we were joking about he’s like, ‘Oh, man, Hampton water. That’s so funny.’ But then we looked at each other and were like, ‘People out here would really love it, wouldn’t they?’ Everyone looked at one another and were like, ‘How hard could it actually be?’”

In August 2022, he became engaged to his girlfriend Jesse Light. The proposal took place in Surf Lodge in East Hampton, New York, in front of his family, and where the couple first met according to Page Six. “⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️” he captioned the Instagram post announcing the engagement, referring to the viral app.

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi

Born: May 7, 2002

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi is Jon and Dorothea’s third child and second son. Known more as Jake, he goes to Syracuse University in. 2020. He organized a national student walkout to protest against the government’s response of mass school shooting in regards to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

He made headlines when he announced his engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair revealed that the son of the rockstar popped the question in their respective Instagrams. The makeup brand founder posted on her Instagram, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍” referring to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Jacob

The two were reportedly linked in June 2021 when Jacob posted a picture of Brown and him with the caption “BFF.” They went Instagram official in October 2021 when Millie posted a photo of them kissing on the London Eye. They’ve been pretty public with their relationship at the beginning of 2023 when Mille gushed about their bond. She captioned the post of a photo booth picture of the two, “grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let’s do it again but better!”

Romeo Jon Bongiovi

Born: March 29, 2004

Romeo Jon Bongiovi is Jon and Dorothea’s fourth child and third son. The youngest son does not have social media but his father posted a birthday tribute to him on Instagram. “Happy 17th birthday Romeo!” he wrote. “Love, Mom and Dad.”

He currently goes to high school in Manhattan and his parents said that they’re “definitely looking forward” to becoming empty-nesters as soon as Romeo graduates. “Yes! I might finally get out of high school!” Dorothea quips, adding: “Just not being stuck to a schedule and being able to travel [will be nice]. But we like to see our kids. It’s not like we’re going to disappear.”

