Jolie and Beckham in next Armani Campaign

According to UK Yahoo, the next batch of Armani ads will pair the incomparable Angelina Jolie with their reliable go-to guy, David Beckham. (He’s been their campaign face since 2007, most recently with wife Victoria.) Take a minute to let this information sink in. Jolie…and Beckham. Together.

No word on whether they’ll be scantily clad or not, but what’s the point of hiring either of them if clothes aren’t few and far between? Don’t forget the last time Jolie was paired with a gorgeous married man… (*cough* W spread)

How much do you want to bet Posh is present on every set, Louboutins tapping impatiently?