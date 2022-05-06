JoJo Siwa Just Got Back Together With Her Ex-Girlfriend—She Had to ‘Let Go’ to Get Her ‘Back’

Reunited and it feels so good. JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew are back together. The 18-year-old performer and her girlfriend announced their reunion in an Instagram post at Disney World on May 5, 2022.

JoJo posted the sweet, romantic moment on her Instagram with the caption, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….🤍.” The couple kissed in front of Cinderella’s castle in Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. The two split seven months before getting back together and now it seems like the relationship is stronger than ever.

Rumors of the Dance Moms alum and her ex-girlfriend getting back together were first sparked during an interview with Extra on April 25, 2022. “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.” Though she didn’t reveal the name of her lover, fans speculated that she and Kylie were together once again.

View this post on Instagram

Kylie and JoJo started dating in 2021 after they met on a cruise ship in 2019. JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. She then posted a photo of the two and revealed their relationship to the world. “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” she wrote in the caption of a series of photos of the two at various amusement parks. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️”

The two broke up in November 2021 with JoJo announcing their split in the This is Paris podcast. “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

