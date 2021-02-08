JoJo Siwa Just Introduced Her Girlfriend to Her Fans & Here’s What to Know About Her

Fans have been waiting to meet JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend ever since she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January. Now, the wait is over—her name is Kylie, and JoJo just shared their first photo together on Instagram in honor of their anniversary.

The Dance Moms alum, 17, took to Instagram on Monday, February 8, to celebrate one month of dating her girlfriend Kylie. While JoJo didn’t reveal too many personal details about her girlfriend, she did share that Kylie was her “best friend for over a year” before they started dating. “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend,” JoJo shared, adding, “and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!”

JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January after posting a Pride House TikTok, went on to gush about her new girlfriend. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” JoJo captioned a photo of the pair. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Days before introducing her girlfriend to the world, JoJo made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her decision to come out to her fans.

“We’re doing this TikTok, and I’m like, ‘I think this is going to out me,'” JoJo told Fallon. “And I was like, I don’t really mind because it is true. I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

JoJo’s interview with Fallon came just weeks after she posted a photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt that read “best gay cousin ever.” The TV personality eventually confirmed fans’ speculation in an Instagram Live, where she explained that while she isn’t comfortable with a specific label at the moment, she is “happy” to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I always believed that my person was just going to be my person,” she explained at the time. “And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!”

She continued: “Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.