Here’s Who JoJo Fletcher Picked on ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Last night, JoJo Fletcher made her final choice on the Bachelorette, and she chose Jordan Rodgers even after family seemed to favor Robby Hayes.

In the finale, both men met JoJo’s family. And while Robby impressed her parents with the archaic ritual of asking to marry JoJo, Jordan did not do the same. It may or may not have had anything to do with the fact that Mrs. Fletcher later said Robby was more “husband material.” But no matter, today it’s JoJo and Jordan who are engaged.