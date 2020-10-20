JoJo Fletcher’s Etsy Holiday Collection Has Me Hanging Stockings In October

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’m normally someone who waits until after Thanksgiving to fill my home with twinkling lights, stockings and holly, JoJo Fletcher’s Etsy holiday collection has me changing my tune. I know it’s only October, but I’m honestly ready to put away my pumpkins and switch them out for everything in this curated holiday shop from the former Bachelorette star. And once you see how many wintry wonders await you in this collection, you won’t be able to resist doing the same. Celebrating the holidays very early has never been my jam—until now.

Whether you’re always entertaining over the holidays or just love to get a head-start on your gift shopping, you cannot go wrong with JoJo Fletcher’s latest collection with Etsy. She previously blessed us with a summer collection, full of bright and fun picks perfect for the season—and now she’s back and better than ever for the upcoming holiday season.

Think everything from scented candles that will bring back all your fondest holiday memories, serving pieces that can totally distract from the fact that you burned the main dish and holiday decor you’re going to want to put up right this moment—no matter the fact we’re still fully in fall. There’s just so much to love about this collection, and I plan on adding everything to my cart.

If you’ve never shopped an Etsy collaboration before, let me give you a little run-down on how it works. JoJo Fletcher worked in partnership with 15 different (but all incredible) Etsy sellers to create the ultimate curated holiday shop. So not only will you shopping Fletcher’s picks for the season, but you’ll also be supporting small businesses at the same time. (!) I didn’t need more of reason to purchase this entire collection, but this certainly makes the situation even sweeter.

You can shop the whole JoJo Fletcher Etsy holiday collection on the Etsy site now, but I’ve gone ahead and added some of the cutest pieces below for you to peruse. These picks will give you an idea of just how wonderful this little holiday shop is—so start here, then head on over to Etsy to enjoy the entire collection. Happy (very early) holidays!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

‘Holiday Cliche’ Candle

This candle from Cancelled Plans is so aesthetically pleasing and will fill your home with the scent of the holidays. Honestly, I’m happy to make my house smell like a holiday cliche.

The Natural Linen Christmas Stocking

Calling all minimalists and folks who just love a good neutral—these Natural Linen Stockings are definitely ready to be hung above your fireplace this holiday season. Snag one for you (or the whole family) then fill them up with goodies.

Serving Spoons Set

For those who love to entertain during the holiday season, you can’t go wrong with this gorgeous gold Serving Spoons Set. It wouldn’t matter what you end up serving your guests, either—with these spoons, anything would look elegant.

Serving Spoons Set $80 buy it

Principal Platter In Terra

Step up your charcuterie board game with this stunning platter. Use it as a unique option to display meats and cheeses, or set the main course on this beaut. Either way, your guests will be in awe.

African Mud Cloth Pillow Cover

The best part about this African Mud Cloth Pillow Cover? You can have it on display during the holidays and long after. It’s perfect for adding a bit of a neutral background to fun holiday statement pillows, adding a nice balance of color on your couch. Never underestimate the power of a simple pillow!

Walnut Serving Board With Carved Handle

This Walnut Serving Board has far too many uses to count—so safe to say, you’ll definitely find ways to show it off this holiday season (and beyond). Perfect for a simple cheese board or even as part of a table display, this is definitely a must-have piece.