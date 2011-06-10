Join Topshop at the Hamptons this Saturday!

Take a look at the girls above. Are you thinking what we’re thinking? These femme fatales are stylish risk takers who aren’t afraid to have a good time when it comes to accessorizing with the latest trends. So, it will come as no surprise that these lovely ladies are part of the PR powerhouse team behind Topshop, and they want to let you in on the most crucial summertime beach essentials from the brand. We turned to Sarah Rosen, Brittany Weeden and Nneya Richards to break down exactly why everything from the perfect teeny tiny red bikini to maxi dresses galore are so incredibly lust worthy this season!

Not only can the Topshop girls get down with the latest accessories, they know how to party, too. Sarah, Brittany and Nneya Wish YOU Were at Topshop at the Hamptons, and are inviting everyone to come and join them on Saturday, June 18th for a one day pop-up shop hosted by Topshop’s Personal Shoppers. You’ll get to peruse some of the latest summer essentials while noshing and sipping on complimentary cocktails, the girls aim to entertain with melody makers like Princess of the Turntables, DJ Mia Moretti, Open Ocean, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, Savoir Adore and Chairlift. If all of this wasn’t enough, there’s some icing on the cake, make a purchase at the Topshop pop-up shop and you’ll receive a beach bag with a summer-inspired scarf and a special Topshop treat to redeem in the store or online!

Wish You Were at Topshop at the Hamptons Party Details and RSVP:

Saturday, June 18th

The Sloppy Tuna

11.00am 7.00pm

148 South Emerson Avenue

Montauk, NY

Musical Line up:

11am – 3pm Mia Moretti

3pm – 3:45pm Open Ocean

4pm – 4:45pm Annette Lamothe-Ramos

5pm – 5:45pm Savoir Adore

6pm – 6:45pm Chairlift

Please RSVP at rsvp@stylecaster.com. For additional information, event updates and what you can expect to see at Wish You Were At Topshop, at the Hamptons please visit Topshop on Facebook, Twitter and the Topshop blog.

and Stylecaster.com

Topshop team headshots by Sophie Elgort

To read more about our relationship with TOPSHOP visit cmp.ly/3