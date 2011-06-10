Join Topshop at the Hamptons this Saturday!

Take a look at the girls above. Are you thinking what we’re thinking? These femme fatales are stylish risk takers who aren’t afraid to have a good time when it comes to accessorizing with the latest trends. So, it will come as no surprise that these lovely ladies are part of the PR powerhouse team behind Topshop, and they want to let you in on the most crucial summertime beach essentials from the brand. We turned to Sarah Rosen, Brittany Weeden and Nneya Richards to break down exactly why everything from the perfect teeny tiny red bikini to maxi dresses galore are so incredibly lust worthy this season!
Not only can the Topshop girls get down with the latest accessories, they know how to party, too. Sarah, Brittany and Nneya Wish YOU Were at Topshop at the Hamptons, and are inviting everyone to come and join them on Saturday, June 18th for a one day pop-up shop hosted by Topshop’s Personal Shoppers. You’ll get to peruse some of the latest summer essentials while noshing and sipping on complimentary cocktails, the girls aim to entertain with melody makers like Princess of the Turntables, DJ Mia Moretti, Open Ocean, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, Savoir Adore and Chairlift. If all of this wasn’t enough, there’s some icing on the cake, make a purchase at the Topshop pop-up shop and you’ll receive a beach bag with a summer-inspired scarf and a special Topshop treat to redeem in the store or online!
Wish You Were at Topshop at the Hamptons Party Details and RSVP:
Saturday, June 18th
The Sloppy Tuna
11.00am 7.00pm
148 South Emerson Avenue
Montauk, NY
Musical Line up:
11am – 3pm Mia Moretti
3pm – 3:45pm Open Ocean
4pm – 4:45pm Annette Lamothe-Ramos
5pm – 5:45pm Savoir Adore
6pm – 6:45pm Chairlift
Please RSVP at rsvp@stylecaster.com. For additional information, event updates and what you can expect to see at Wish You Were At Topshop, at the Hamptons please visit Topshop on Facebook, Twitter and the Topshop blog.
Topshop team headshots by Sophie Elgort
For one day only on Saturday, June 18th, Sarah, Brittany, Nneya and the Topshop Personal Shoppers will be hosting a pop-up shop in the Hamptons. See below for details and to RSVP.
BRITTANY WEEDEN
1. MOTO Blue Denim Broderie Anglaise Hotpaints, $70, "I'm REALLY into the high-waisted hotpants this season. For someone that wasn't gifted with long legs and model height, Topshop's high-waisted Denim Broderie Anglaise Hotpants gives the illusion of those long legs I've always wanted! Wear them day or night too! My go-to style this summer in the Hamptons!"
2. Beaded Drape Drop Earrings, $30, "I love these earrings because you can dress them up or dress them down! They're perfect with the Embroidered Maxi Cover Up or Topshop's high-waisted denim shorts, a boyfriend blouse, and sandals and I'm off for the day in a cute, comfortable look, with a bit a chic!"
3. Ornate Suede-Circle Bag, $66, "Running out to grab my morning coffee from the Sag Store, this cross body circle bag brings me there in effortless style. Beading, navaho-inspired style... how can you resist? I can't!"
4. Blake Wide Leg Halterneck Embellished Jumpsuit, $90, "Im really into the maxi-style and jumpsuit this season. I love the halter style of this Embellished Jumpsuit. Theres nothing more sophisticated and sexy than showing more back and less leg. It's also a perfect look that can take you from day to night, all that needs changing is your shoes and adding some great Freedom for Topshop jewelry to create your ultimate night-out look."
5. Tortoiseshell Extreme Cats Eye Sunglasses By Squint Topshop, $45, "These cat-eye, vintage inspired sunglasses are the perfect shape. The tortoiseshell is classic and I love them paired with my Topshop high-waisted denim and crop top."
SARAH ROSEN
1. Natural Straw Red Band Floppy Hat, $45, I love this hat, particularly the red ribbon for its pop of differentiation. A straw hat is absolutely perfect for the Hamptons, protects from the strong sunrays and a bit of messy beachy hair!
2. Art Deco Drop Earring, $30, I always wear a ton of accessories; earrings, bracelets, necklaces. The art deco style of these earrings has a really clean retro design, with the perfect aqua blue bead detail. These earrings easily add a bit of glam to your day beach look or an evening summer dress.
3. White Racer Back Maxi, $100, I love white in the summer, especially white silk, there is nothing more comfortable and chic than a white silk maxi dress! I love this racer back style because its both elegant and little bit sporty. Id pair with my favorite Topshop denim shirt or vest with a ton of beaded necklaces. I usually tend to prefer styles and looks that are comfortable and effortless, nothing too serious in the Hamptons.
4. Black Extreme Cats Eye Sunglasses By Squint Topshop, $45, Retro looking sunglasses make a great statement and have lot of personality. Topshop makes the best swimwear in various styles and prints, so complete your look on the beach with these cateye sunglasses!
5. Coral Straw Front Cross Body Bag, $70, This bag can be worn as a messenger or a clutch, the ideal size to hold beach essentials (sunglasses, ipod, wallet and Topshop Lipstain!). Lightweight bags such as this one, that can be worn cross body are great to have when walking about town and along the beach. I like to pack lightly for the Hamptons, so a bag that I can easily convert into a clutch for evening is amazing!
NNEYA RICHARDS
1.Navy Stripe Racer Back Maxi Dress, $60, This is the summer of maxi dresses and I love this simple rugby stripe racer back maxi. Its perfect for tossing on over a swimsuit and running errands around the beach! So simple, yet so chic, it lets your summer glow speak for itself!
2. Red Spot Print Padded Bikini, $56, Theres no better way to welcome summer than with a new bikini! I love this retro style swimsuit. The color is bright and bold and the classic spotted pattern is one that youll want to wear season after season!
3. Straw Ribbon Floppy Hat, $50, I love this Riviera chic Straw Floppy Hat. Perfect for the beach or shopping around town with big dark sunglasses! Great sun protection as well as a perfect tamer for beach hair , for late nights and early mornings!
4. Cream Macrame Fringed Cross Body Bag, $60, Minimalist and functionally chic, this cross body fits all of your essentials for a perfect night out on the beach. Keys, check. Cellphone, check. Topshop Balm in Rose, check.
5. Tortoise Round Oversize Sunglasses by Squint Topshop, $45, I love that the round sunglass lense trend is back and Im beyond excited to try it out this summer with my Tortoise Round Oversize Sunglasses by Squint Topshop! Im going to channel my inner boho vibe!
