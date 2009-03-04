Join the Circus

Britney Spears kicked off her “Circus” tour with a bang last night in New Orleans. The costumes, which were designed by DSquared2, revealed a lot about the singer, literally. According to Dean and Dan, “We wanted to create something much more provoking and indecent … something animalistic and primal.”

From the looks of it, they hit the nail on the head. Throughout the show, Spears dons a series of sparkling and over the top outfits from nipple tassels to harem pants to thigh high boots and an armored leotard.

While some of the costumes border on X-rated (sexy cop, really?), most are just the kind of extravagance we love to see from our favorite pop princess. Here’s to hoping she’s back on top to stay.