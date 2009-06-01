Joie to Expand Shoes, Move to Paris

If you ever thought that you didn’t need thigh-high leather boots, you were wrong. Case in point: Joie’s Coachella boots from their newly expanded footwear line.

The Los Angeles based company has largely focused on apparel since its inception, but has had a great response to their shoes, which launched in 2007. This season, they will be expanding styles that have done well for them in the past.

According to owner and founder (and brother to Max Azria) Serge Azria, “”I don’t want [Joie] to be very big, but I want it to be very strong. I make sure the shoes are in select, high-end stores, and we don’t do too much production or exhibition — that’s not the goal of the brand.”

The brand’s success has enabled them to expand and open up a store in Paris’ Palais Royal district. He describes the concept behind the store, which will also sell vintage merchandise along side Joie, as a “Parisian apartment on a Sunday morning.”