Johnny Weir Shares His Secrets With StyleCaster!

Fashion and figure skating are rarely thought of as synonymous (see: bedazzled unitards), that is until America fell in love with Johnny Weir. The prepossessing Olympian grabbed the national consciousness in Vancouver with his energetic, entertaining ice stylings and outlandish costume choices (sorry, PETA, we just loved that little touch of fur).

The self-proclaimed Russo-phile stopped by the StyleCaster studio on his birthday, no less, to chat Balenciaga, Gaga and style on and off the ice. We provided the balloons and the fancy shoes, and Weir let us in on who his ultimate fashion icon is, his Bluefly Closet Confessions and why censorship is hardly in his vocabulary.

Credits

Videographer and Video Editor: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Hair and Make-up: Jillian Halouska for WT Management using Smashbox Cosmetics

Second Camera: Christopher Farber

Video and Editing Assistant: Irina Dvalidze, StyleCaster



