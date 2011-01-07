StyleCaster
Johnny Weir Is Out, Crystal Renn’s New Campaign!

Kerry Pieri
by

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Johnny Weir came out. If you’re shocked that a male ice dancer with a penchant for awesome costumes with bits of fur and Balmain is gay, then more power to you. (Pop Eater)
  • Jean Paul Gaultier is launching a line for the fabulous under two set, it will be called Gaultier Bebe. Awww. (Vogue UK)
  • eBay now has a See It On” augmented reality feature, which allows users with the iPhone 4 to virtually try on sunglasses. This is genius. (WWD)

  • Victoria’s Secret best and brightest Lily Aldridge, Erin Heatherton and Lindsay Ellingson are on the February 2011 cover of GQ UK. (GQ UK)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

  • RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Congratulations to Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom on their baby boy Someone buy him some Gaultier Bebe!

  • RT @csiriano [Christian Siriano] Happy Friday! It’s a crazy day in NYC and hard to get things done when it snows but fashion week is a month away, no time to rest!! Word, Christian.

