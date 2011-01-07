Johnny Weir Is Out, Crystal Renn’s New Campaign!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Johnny Weir came out. If you’re shocked that a male ice dancer with a penchant for awesome costumes with bits of fur and Balmain is gay, then more power to you. (Pop Eater)
- Crystal Renn is the new face of Jimmy Choo, replacing Amber Valetta and looking hot. (Fashion Copious)
- Jean Paul Gaultier is launching a line for the fabulous under two set, it will be called Gaultier Bebe. Awww. (Vogue UK)
- eBay now has a See It On” augmented reality feature, which allows users with the iPhone 4 to virtually try on sunglasses. This is genius. (WWD)
- Victoria’s Secret best and brightest Lily Aldridge, Erin Heatherton and Lindsay Ellingson are on the February 2011 cover of GQ UK. (GQ UK)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Congratulations to Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom on their baby boy Someone buy him some Gaultier Bebe!
- RT @refinery29 The hottest man on the subway: http://tinyurl.com/2uopcp9 O.M.G. What line?
- RT @csiriano [Christian Siriano] Happy Friday! It’s a crazy day in NYC and hard to get things done when it snows but fashion week is a month away, no time to rest!! Word, Christian.
- RT @ELLEmagazine Nicolas Ghesquire may be up for a Balenciaga movie http://on.elle.com/eX5jaw That would be much appreciated.