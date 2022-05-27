Johnny & Amber’s Trial Verdict Is Coming Soon—Here’s What They Each Stand to Win & Lose

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been following along with their trial, you’re probably curious to find out Johnny Depp’s verdict in his case against Amber Heard. Below, we’re diving into everything we know about the results of Johnny vs. Amber’s 2022 defamation trial so far.

Long before they found themselves at the center of a media storm during their trial, Johnny and Amber were romantically involved for years. The pair met for the first time in 2009 when they worked together on the set of The Rum Diary. At the time, both actors were in committed relationships with other people: Johnny was in a relationship with French model Vanessa Paradis, with whom he shares daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack, whereas Amber, who came out as bisexual in 2010, was linked to artist Tasya van Ree. By the time they reconnected in 2012, both Johnny and Amber had already broken things off with their respective partners—but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have feelings for each other earlier. During one of his court hearings in 2022, Johnny admitted that he began developing feelings for Amber while the pair were working together on the set of their 2011 film, despite still being in a relationship with the mother of his children at the time.

After a few years of dating, Johnny and Amber decided to tie the knot in 2015. However, their marriage was short-lived. Amber filed for divorce the next year and was granted a restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The former couple went on to reach an out-of-court divorce settlement in 2017. Amber received $7 million from the settlement, all of which was reportedly donated to charity. Though their divorce was finalized, their relationship clearly wasn’t done making headlines quite yet.

For everything we know about Johnny Depp’s verdict in his case against Amber Heard—including why Johnny is suing Amber in the first place, along with what they stand to win or lose following the trial results—just keep on reading below.

Why did Johnny Depp sue Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Although the article did not mention Johnny by name, the timing of the article following their divorce created the public impression that he was her abuser. Johnny denied all allegations of abuse and sued his ex-wife for defamation, claiming that her story caused personal and financial damage to his reputation by costing him roles in franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. Amber, for her part, has countersued Johnny for $100 million after his lawyer claimed that her allegations were false.

Over in the U.K., Johnny also sued the publishers of British newspaper The Sun in a related libel suit after the paper published an article calling him a “wife-beater.” British courts ultimately ruled against Johnny in 2020. His trial in the U.S. kicked off two years later in April 2022.

When is the final verdict for Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard?

So, when will we hear Johnny Depp’s verdict? A verdict will be announced after Johnny and Amber’s legal teams make their closing statements on May 27, 2022. After final arguments take place, the jury will go off to deliberate whether Amber did defame Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post article.

The jury’s deliberation can take anywhere between a few hours to several days. Given the exhaustive amount of evidence and testimonies to consider in this case, it’s likely that a verdict will not be reached until the end of May 2022 or the beginning of June 2022.

Kimberly Lau, a lawyer at Warshaw Burstein specializing in libel and slander cases, told Sky News that the deliberation for Johnny and Amber’s trial will be tricky. “Both sides have done a fair job at exposing the other’s less than finer moments,” she shared. “What will make this trial particularly challenging for a jury is the fact that both parties are trained actors whose job is to make the audience believe they are, in fact, the role they play. The testimony of the witnesses and documentary evidence will be even more essential for the jury to determine who is really telling the truth and who may be merely acting out a role.”

She continued, “Having a jury of several individuals—in this case, seven—makes a big difference in the deliberation process. The opinion of one is not enough; all seven must agree. And while judges, unlike juries, already have an understanding of the law, the jury is comprised of several individuals whose life experiences can have an impact on how they view and weigh the evidence at trial.” Nevertheless, the jury must decide. But what happens if Johnny wins? Keep on reading ahead for what we know.

What happens when Johnny Depp’s trial verdict is reached?

If Johnny wins against Amber, it means that the jury has decided that Amber defamed him in her 2018 article for the Washington Post and the actor will be awarded damages. Johnny is seeking $50 million in compensation, but the jury could recommend awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star more or less money than the amount he seeks. But if the jury decides that Amber did not defame Johnny, then she will not have to pay him any damages.

It’s important to note that neither Johnny or Amber are being tried on criminal charges. This is a civil case, which means that Amber will not go to prison even if the jury decides in Johnny’s favor, and vice versa. Whether she wins or loses, Amber will also have to wait to proceed to trial on her $100 million countersuit against Johnny.

Did Johnny Depp win his 2022 trial against Amber Heard?

So, did Johnny win? At the time of writing, jury deliberations are still ongoing in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial. This article will continue to be updated as new information about Johnny’s trial verdict becomes available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.