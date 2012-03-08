Johnny Depp Ups His Freaky Look Factor In ‘The Lone Ranger’

What freakish role hasn’t Johnny Depp played on-screen? We have no idea and instead just think he is one in general.

Depp in full-blown makeup and hair extensions (how typical) will be seen on-screen as Tonto in The Lone Ranger. According to producers, Depp saved the production of the film in order to play the role of his dreams.

The movie is a much more “authentic” and “ostentatious” version of the legendary television show from 1949. It doesn’t seem surprising to hear that considering the project had a skyrocketing budget and CGI is more than likely involved.

If this role is anything like his past ones, Depp will be sure to please audiences and fans alike. Sure, the guy is a freak of nature, but he knows how to work the camera and play a role like no one else. Creep is just Depp’s thing.

Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter