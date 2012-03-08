Johnny Depp Ups His Freaky Look Factor In ‘The Lone Ranger’

What freakish role hasn’t Johnny Depp played on-screen? We have no idea and instead just think he is one in general.
Depp in full-blown makeup and hair extensions (how typical) will be seen on-screen as Tonto in The Lone Ranger. According to producers, Depp saved the production of the film in order to play the role of his dreams.
The movie is a much more “authentic” and “ostentatious” version of the legendary television show from 1949. It doesn’t seem surprising to hear that considering the project had a skyrocketing budget and CGI is more than likely involved.
If this role is anything like his past ones, Depp will be sure to please audiences and fans alike. Sure, the guy is a freak of nature, but he knows how to work the camera and play a role like no one else. Creep is just Depp’s thing.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter
Is Johnny Depp's role as Tonto in the upcoming remake of The Lone Ranger his wildest look yet? Click through to see all the wacky characters he's portrayed through the years.
Johnny first off-the-wall role was as Edward Scissorhands in 1990.
He followed it up by playing real-life cross-dresser and director Ed Wood in 1994.
Hmm...somebody was certainly on a cross-dressing kick. (Before Night Falls, 2000)
Johnny proved to be family-friendly material with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003.
Depp stepped into another children's movie with the remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.
Even Johnny Depp can make a murdering barber look good in the musical Sweeney Todd (2007).
Photo:
/Dreamworks
Johnny added a somewhat scary element to the live-action version of Alice in Wonderland in 2010.
Photo:
/Walt Disney Pictures
Get ready for his next role as a vampire with an ex AND an ax to grind in the movie remake of the TV show, Dark Shadows. (In theaters, May 2012)
Photo:
/Warner Bros.