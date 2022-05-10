Here’s How Johnny Really Feels After Weeks of ‘Fighting’ For What He ‘Feels Is Right’ in His Trial With Amber

All eyes in. Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard is in full swing, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star is feeling the love from his fans as the trial goes on. A source close to Depp says that he’s revitalized in his trial after receiving so much support from his fans.

“Johnny is extremely grateful for his fans being so vocal on social media and in-person throughout this entire case. It has given him a renewed energy to keep fighting for what he feels is right,” the source told HollywoodLife on May 10, 2022. The trial started in April 2022 after Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019 for an op-ed in The Washington Post that described her experience with domestic abuse. Though the article didn’t mention any names, Depp accused Heard that the op-ed ruined his career and made him drop roles such as his Jack Sparrow role in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Despite all of this, the fans are continuing to stay by his side. Fans have been waiting outside the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia to catch a glimpse of the actor and give him encouragement. “Johnny sees his fans and supporters rallying for him outside the courthouse, and every time he goes by, they are waving and cheering him on, When he leaves they are doing the same,” the source continued.

A couple of weeks ago, the judge presiding the case had threatened to kick out some of Depp’s fans for laughing during Depp’s testimony on April 25, 2022. Depp was asked to name his film roles. “I’m so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I’ve done. I’m sorry. I just, I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” He responded, and the crowd erupted in laughter. Judge Azcarate announced, “Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you.”

The court issued a warning about fan behavior prior to the trial. They warned that those involved in the trial shall not “pose for pictures or sign autographs in the Courthouse or on Courthouse grounds,” if so then they would be “punished accordingly.” The court also warned that “audible comments of any kind during the court proceedings or provocative or uncivil behavior within the courtroom or courthouse will not be tolerated. There shall be no gestures, facial expressions, or the like, suggesting approval or disapproval during the proceedings. Anyone violating this Order will be expelled immediately from the courtroom and will not be able to return during the pendency of the trial.”

Among those who reacted to Heard’s allegations include Johnny Depp’s exes: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, and Jennifer Grey. Ex-wife Vanessa Paradis said that the allegations are “outrageous” and “distressing.” Winona Ryder had found the claims “extremely upsetting” and ex-fiance Jennifer Grey called their trial ​​”insanely sad.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.