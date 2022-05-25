Johnny Just Called Amber’s Testimony ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Humiliating’ After His Ex Kate Defended Him

Airing out his thoughts. Johnny Depp’s testimony rebuttal revealed what the actor really thinks of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s statements during their defamation trial. The Pirates of the Carribean star had a lot to say in response to Amber’s claims.

The actor took the stand on May 25, 2022, to clarify his stance. “No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out,” he said, per People.

Johnny confessed how he felt about the trial overall. “This is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years.”

During his time on the stand, he also called Amber’s claims of abuse “insane,” saying that the accusations had “gotten out of control” and were “horrible,” “heinous,” “ridiculous” and “humiliating.” He also recalled a time on vacation where his finger got cut. “When you saw the damage in the house and the blood everywhere and obviously there was serious damage everywhere, there would be no point in lying to the man. He’d been through it with me and Ms. Heard before,” Depp testified, referring to when his doctor came and visited after the invident. “I told him that she had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger. A good chunk. I miss it.”

Johnny’s time on the stand comes after his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss took the time to testify about an alleged incident, in which Johnny was rumored to have pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship in the ‘90s. Amber seemingly alluded to the rumor, when she claimed that she worried Johnny might try to push her sister while she was arguing with him on a flight of stairs. However, Kate denied the rumor. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” the model said under oath. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard started on April 11, 2022 in Fairfax, VA. He is suing Amber for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Although she did not name any names in the piece, Johnny claimed that he lost his acting jobs after readers speculated that the article was about him. The trial is expected to end before Memorial Day weekend.

Among those who reacted to Heard’s allegations include Johnny Depp’s exes: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis, and Jennifer Grey. Ex-wife Vanessa Paradis said that the allegations are “outrageous” and “distressing.” Winona Ryder had found the claims “extremely upsetting” and ex-fiance Jennifer Grey called their trial ​​”insanely sad.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.