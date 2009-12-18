Johnny Depp: Movie Star Has Secret Musical Talents (Plus 14 Actors You Didn’t Know Were Musicians)

As if Hollywood actors weren’t intriguing enough, we now find that several are undercover musicians. Deep down, I think we can all say that we have a soft spot for that mysterious musician up on stage. Groupies do happen for a reason, after all.

Adding to their already how-are-you-that-good-looking factor, here are the top 15 actors you may not have know were musicians.

1. Johnny Depp (above)- Guitar

Johnny Depp has already proven that he can pull off eyeliner in Pirates of the Carribean, so it comes as no surprise that he can pull off the rockstar look as well, since the two seem to go hand in hand (enter Keith Richards). Before acting ambitions came to mind, Depp longed for the concert stage. His musical talents have been heard alongside bands The Kids, Rock City Angels, and even Oasis for a collaboration on the song “Fade In-Out.”

2. Zooey Deschanel- Vocals



We should have known. After all, she did marry a fellow musician. As the second member in the indie folk band She & Him, Deschanel shows off her vocal and tambourine skills alongside bandmate M. Ward. However, it is hard to say whether Deschanel will beat out her most memorable musical performance of all: her in-shower duet with none other than Buddy the Elf, Will Ferrell.

3. Adrian Grenier- Vocals and Drums



As the actor responsible for Vincent Chase, lead singer for the band Kid Friendly, drummer for the Honey Brothers–and let us not forget his music industry premiere with a cameo in Britney Spears’ music video for “You Drive Me Crazy”–Adrian Grenier always keeps us on our toes. The Entourage star has always been a chick magnet on and off the screen, and these musical talents have just upped his heartthrob status.

4. Jada Pinkett Smith- Vocals



As the lead singer for the nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, Pinkett Smith does it all. Not only is she married to rapper Will Smith, but she’s a mother, actress, and a lead singer too. Someone to aspire to, Pinkett Smith epitomizes the mother who can do it all.

5. Russell Crowe- Vocals and Guitar



As front man and guitarist for the band The Ordinary Fear of God, Crowe’s musical talents have (unfortunately) received less positive reviews than his acting career. Sorry Russell–you win some, you lose some.

6. Scarlett Johansson- Vocals



Scarlett Johansson released her debut album Anywhere I Lay My Head in 2008. She also contributed her vocal stylings to a duet album with Pete Yorn entitled Break Up, which was released in September 2009.

7. Bruce Willis-Vocals



Bruce Willis seems capable of anything–saving the world, seeing dead people, and even releasing a hit song. In early 1987, the famous action star relased his debut album The Return of Bruno that held the track “Respect Yourself,” which eventually reached top five status on music charts. Bruce recorded another hit record two years later but has since focused on producing big screen hits instead.

8. Robert Pattinson- Vocals, Guitar, and Piano



Just another reason to harbor a secret crush for this on-screen vampire. Member of the band Bad Girls, Robert Pattinson, was even featured on the Twilight soundtrack with tracks entitled “Let Me Sign” and “Never Think.” Swoon.

9. Jason Schwartzman- Drums



Collaborating to produce one of the most recognizable TV series soundtracks was renowned actor, Jason Schwartzman. The actor played drums for the band Phantom Planet, who was responsible for The O.C. anthem, “California.” Nowadays, he is making sweet indie pop sounds for his solo band, Coconut Records.

10. Toni Collette- Vocals



Aussie actress Toni Collete is best known for her recent roles in TV series The United States of Tara and the ever-adorable indie film, Little Miss Sunshine. Collete can now add singer and songwriter to her resume, as she does both for her band Toni Collete & The Finish.

11. Billy Bob Thornton- Vocals



Whenever Billy Bob Thornton appears anywhere, our minds always wander to one question: does he still have that vial of Angelina Jolie’s blood? Regardless of the past, Thornton’s most recent endeavors include showcasing his vocal skills alongside his band, The Boxmasters.

12. Kevin Bacon- Vocals and Guitar



Bacon has been performing with his brother Michael for almost two decades in their two-man band, surprisingly named, the Bacon Brothers, making the game Six-Degrees of Kevin Bacon even easier to play. While Bacon solidified his heartthrob status in the chick-flick Footloose, his musical talents no doubt add to his reputation as a charmer.

13. Keanu Reeves- Bass



Who knew that behind his monotone exterior lay a heartfelt musician. In the mid-90s, Keanu Reeves played bass for his band Dogstar and continues to do so in a musical group called Becky.

14. Anne Hathaway- Vocals and Guitar



While Hathaway’s musical attempts may be miniscule, it does not make them any less noteworthy. The actress has recently attempted to learn how to play guitar via online tutorials and showed off her newly-acquired talent on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

15. Pierce Brosnan- Vocals



Proving to be more than just a pretty face is Pierce Brosnan who dazzled fans as he attempted to win back the heart of long-lost love Donna, played by Meryl Streep, with his singing in the silver screen version of Mamma Mia!